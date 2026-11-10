Would you pay S$10,000 for a vat of customised soya sauce? This Singapore maker has a waiting list of over 2 years

The idea came from customers during the pandemic. One woman, whose husband had invested in a whisky cask, asked if Koh could brew a vat of soya sauce bearing her family’s name.

“My customers got very creative,” he recalled. His first reaction? “That sounds crazy.”

Nanyang’s soya sauce is made using traditional sun fermentation, a process that already takes nine months. Developing a personalised version would require even more time and effort, so he turned her down. He gave the same answer when a second customer approached him with a similar request.

It was a third customer, a Hong Kong businesswoman, who finally changed his mind. She understood the financial pressures of running the business: Koh had to pay for ingredients and spend months brewing the sauce before receiving payment from retailers.

“Ma’am, you really understand me,” he recalled telling her.

She offered to pay upfront and collect her sauce once it was ready. The arrangement would ease his cash flow, so Koh agreed. He then approached the first two customers to offer them the service as well.

SPECIAL WATER FROM HAWAII?

Customers begin by rating their preferences across eight taste characteristics, including umami, saltiness and astringency. Koh then uses their ratings to develop a recipe.

They can also choose the soya beans, salt and water used in the brewing process. Requests have included French and Himalayan salt, while one American customer specified a particular type of water sourced from beneath the seabed in Hawaii. Koh clarified that it is fresh water, not seawater.