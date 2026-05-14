Nelly’s Retro Snacks in Toa Payoh offers over 100 nostalgic treats like iced gem biscuits and ear crackers from S$1.50
The old-school snack shop is run by a 57-year-old single mother and her daughter.
Before hawking iced gems and ear shaped crackers, Indonesian-born Nelly, 57, spent a decade selling clothes at a makeshift stall while raising two daughters. Now, she runs three outlets of Nelly’s Retro Snacks Singapore with her youngest daughter, Laurel, 28.
They recently opened a no-frills retro snack shop at a Toa Payoh HDB void deck on Apr 1. The shop is lined with old-school tins stacked from floor to ceiling, each filled with biscuits of all shapes and colours imaginable.
Their nostalgia-invoking snacks include iced gem biscuits, ear crackers, lemon puff biscuits or sugar cookies. Faded handwritten price labels are taped onto the tins, giving the space the charm of a mama shop from decades ago.
Nelly moved to Singapore at the age of 22 after marrying her Singaporean husband at the time. She is currently single.
“My sister and I were born and raised here in Singapore,” Laurel shares. “But for the first few years before I started school, I was raised in Indonesia by my aunt.”
They both grew up with similar childhood snacks in Indonesia. In fact, Nelly’s father used to run a shop selling candy and childhood treats in Indonesia too. “So it’s sort of like continuing a legacy,” Nelly laughs.
For 10 years, Nelly supported her two daughters by selling clothes outside shops in neighbourhoods like Yishun. “I would rent spaces with a yellow box outside shops,” she says. “Then I had to find van drivers to help transport my clothes.” She would start her day at 4am to set up her stall. But after a decade, the routine took its toll.
In April 2017, Nelly opened the first outlet of Nelly’s Retro Snacks Singapore at Yishun after a friend suggested selling old-school snacks instead.
“I was tired of waking up so early, travelling and setting up the clothes shop every day,” she says. “I thought, why not sell retro snacks? There aren’t many stores like this in Singapore.”
Her now-defunct Century Square outlet closed last month. “Rent was too expensive,” says the now Singaporean PR, who paid about S$17,000 a month.
“We were making losses, that’s why we closed the outlet,” says Laurel, who helps out at her mother’s stores, though she declined to specify the amount incurred.
To offset the closure, Nelly opened a new outlet at a Toa Payoh HDB void deck on Apr 1, 2026. Compared to the mall store, the new space has a more charming old-school feel.
“Rent is more affordable here,” Nelly says, though she declined to reveal any figures. “I’m still able to profit from the business, which is why we’re able to keep opening stores.”
The mother-daughter duo now work together daily at the Toa Payoh outlet. “It’s not just about selling snacks – it’s about keeping the tradition alive so the next generation still gets to enjoy it,” Nelly says. Prices at the Toa Payoh outlet are also kept slightly lower as many customers there are elderly.
“We try to keep prices down because most of the customers in Toa Payoh are older folks,” Laurel explains.
Two other outlets at Junction Nine and Causeway Point will continue operating as usual.
The Toa Payoh outlet stocks more than 100 types of snacks, with prices starting from S$1.50. Among the nostalgic classics, Nelly says her bestsellers are iced gems, ear crackers and cookies that sandwich pineapple jam.
At the Toa Payoh outlet, iced gem biscuits go for S$1.50 per 100g, while coconut squares are priced at S$2 per 100g. All scooped items are sold by weight, with slightly lower prices for larger quantities like 500g.
Meanwhile, mall outlets like Causeway Point offer pre-packed options – for instance, iced gems are priced at S$4.90 per container, which contains more than 180 pieces, according to Laurel. They also carry trendier sweets that appeal to younger customers, such as Airheads (S$1.50) and Sour Patch Kids.
“Some snacks are still around, but others are no longer in production,” Laurel says, adding that all their products are sourced from suppliers. “A few years ago, we were still selling Hiro Cake and Ding Dang chocolates, but they’ve stopped producing them. It’s a pity, because those were popular.”
“Some of the oldest snacks we sell are pineapple biscuits and sugar toast,” Nelly says. “Older customers often buy them because they remind them of their younger days.”
Younger customers tend to gravitate towards sweeter treats. “They prefer candy and chocolates,” Nelly says. “Some recognise the snacks because their parents used to buy them, but others are trying them for the first time.”
Nelly’s Retro Snacks has three outlets, 01-282 92 Toa Payoh Lorong 4, Causeway Point and Junction Nine. More info via Instagram and Facebook.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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