Nelly’s Retro Snacks in Toa Payoh offers over 100 nostalgic treats like iced gem biscuits and ear crackers from S$1.50

Before hawking iced gems and ear shaped crackers, Indonesian-born Nelly, 57, spent a decade selling clothes at a makeshift stall while raising two daughters. Now, she runs three outlets of Nelly’s Retro Snacks Singapore with her youngest daughter, Laurel, 28.

They recently opened a no-frills retro snack shop at a Toa Payoh HDB void deck on Apr 1. The shop is lined with old-school tins stacked from floor to ceiling, each filled with biscuits of all shapes and colours imaginable.

Their nostalgia-invoking snacks include iced gem biscuits, ear crackers, lemon puff biscuits or sugar cookies. Faded handwritten price labels are taped onto the tins, giving the space the charm of a mama shop from decades ago.

Nelly moved to Singapore at the age of 22 after marrying her Singaporean husband at the time. She is currently single.