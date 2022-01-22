Al fresco brunch and Australian farm produce at new Aussie-style grocery in Jurong

“If you ate today, thank a farmer” is the motto of new Australian-inspired gourmet grocer and cafe Surrey Hills, which prides itself on sustainable sourcing.

Tucked away in the Arena Country Club in Joo Koon, this cozy Aussie-style space runs on a direct-to-source business model, inspired by owner Pang Gek Teng’s experience in Australia.

The 33-year-old ex-banker had initially intended to take a break in Australia after leaving her corporate job but ended up staying in Melbourne for five years, even starting her own grain bowl business, Surch in Melbourne. The business expanded into a three-chain outlet and was later bought over by an Australian company.

The gourmet grocery and cafe, named after Melbourne’s Surrey Hills town where she lived before returning to Singapore due to the pandemic, is Pang’s latest project.

