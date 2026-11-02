New Horse Noodles not closing after all, but only one brother staying on as hawker
Scott Lee, 29, is giving the Chinatown stall another shot, while brother Troy, 31, is leaving hawker life behind. What changed for the siblings who once said the lifestyle wasn’t what they wanted?
If you rushed down to New Horse Noodles for a farewell bowl, here’s some good news: the hawker stall at Chinatown Complex Food Centre, which sells handmade Hakka yong tau foo and Malaysian-style dry noodles, is staying open.
Brothers Scott Lee, 29, and Troy Lee, 31, had previously announced that the stall would close on Oct 25, merely five months after opening. Scott said back then that “the lifestyle is not what we really want”.
But encouraged by customers urging them to keep going, Scott has decided to give the business another shot. There are some major changes, though: Troy has left the daily operations, while Scott has hired an employee to help run the stall.
CUSTOMERS URGED THEM TO KEEP GOING
Scott shared that news reports about their impending closure brought customers down to the stall, including people trying their food for the first time.
Regulars and newcomers alike told the brothers it would be a pity to close shop and encouraged them to give the business more time. Some offered marketing advice and help to streamline operations, while others offered to help find a better location with more favourable rent.
Their encouragement prompted Scott to reconsider whether a different way of running the stall could make hawker life more manageable.
BUSINESS HAD POTENTIAL
Scott said the repeated encouragement “made me realise that perhaps the business had more potential than I had initially given it credit for”.
Since the closure announcement, daily sales have risen modestly by up to 20 bowls, with some first-time diners returning. But that wasn’t the main reason he stayed.
“Even without the increase, I think I would still have wanted to continue because I didn’t feel that we had fully explored what New Horse Noodles could become.”
RECOVERED S$20,000 INVESTMENT
Scott said the stall is profitable and has recouped its S$20,000 investment but declined to disclose monthly profits as earnings fluctuate. “I’ve also recently hired an employee, so the cost structure has changed,” he added.
The brothers previously shared that they were working around 70 hours a week. Scott, a former fintech product manager, who earned between S$5,000 and S$10,000 monthly, had said that he was probably earning “less than minimum wage”.
“Thankfully, things have improved and we’re no longer in that position,” he said, crediting more efficient processes for reducing their workload.
HIRED HELP NOW
Hiring help wasn’t seriously considered initially as the first-time hawkers thought they could manage on their own. Speaking to experienced hawkers changed Scott’s perspective.
“I realised that perhaps the problem wasn’t necessarily the business itself but the way we were running it,” he explained.
Hiring an employee will reduce his profit initially but he hopes it will help him improve the food and grow the business. “I’m taking a calculated risk here,” he said.
TROY BOWS OUT, SCOTT CONTINUES
While Scott has changed his mind about leaving, Troy is moving into software development, which Scott said is more aligned with his brother’s interests.
Scott said Troy supports his decision to continue, provided he has thought it through properly. “Initially, I felt a little uncertain and sad about doing this on my own,” Scott admitted. “Having someone beside you who is going through the same struggles makes a difference.”
Still, he sees this as an opportunity to learn to manage the business independently and take greater responsibility for it.
Scott’s new employee handles tasks such as stuffing yong tau foo, cooking noodles and cleaning, while he continues making sauces and marinating meat.
“I want to make sure that as we grow, we don’t lose sight of what makes our food what it is,” he explained.
He hopes this frees up time to improve the food and customer experience, and create videos for social media marketing. “The aim is to build a business that doesn’t depend on me having to do every single task myself.”
OPENING SIX DAYS A WEEK
The stall now opens six days a week instead of five, from 9am to 2pm, with Friday as its closing day.
Despite the additional operating day, Scott hopes to work fewer hours each day with his employee’s help. He hasn’t yet worked out how much time he can save as they’re still adjusting to the arrangement.
Fridays also involve preparation and recipe development. Scott said he will work with different chefs to fine-tune the food but did not elaborate on who they are.
“I believe there’s always room for improvement, and I want to keep learning from people who are more experienced than me.”
Scott hasn’t set a deadline for assessing whether the new arrangement works. “Of course, I’m not continuing at all costs,” he said. “I’ll keep evaluating whether the business makes sense financially and whether the lifestyle it offers is one I’m happy with.”
HANDMADE HAKKA YONG TAU FOO AND MALAYSIAN-STYLE NOODLES
The brothers started New Horse Noodles after leaving careers in fintech and trading. They learnt to make Hakka yong tau foo from an 85-year-old hawker in Malacca, training with her for 10 days before bringing the recipe to Singapore.
Prices remain unchanged. The stall’s Handmade Hakka Yong Tau Foo Set (S$6.50) pairs stuffed tau pok, tofu, tau kee and bitter gourd in soup with Malaysian-style dry noodles.
During our colleague’s previous visit, we enjoyed the springy noodles coated in mildly sweet dark soy sauce and sesame oil, with minced pork, fried shallots and crunchy pork lard. The broth, simmered with carrots and corn, boasted a pleasant natural sweetness.
New Horse Noodles is located at #02-148 Chinatown Complex Food Centre (Red Zone), 335 Smith Street, Singapore 050335. Open Sat-Thur 9am-2pm. Closed Fri. More info via Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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