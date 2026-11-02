New Horse Noodles not closing after all, but only one brother staying on as hawker

RECOVERED S$20,000 INVESTMENT

Scott said the stall is profitable and has recouped its S$20,000 investment but declined to disclose monthly profits as earnings fluctuate. “I’ve also recently hired an employee, so the cost structure has changed,” he added.

The brothers previously shared that they were working around 70 hours a week. Scott, a former fintech product manager, who earned between S$5,000 and S$10,000 monthly, had said that he was probably earning “less than minimum wage”.

“Thankfully, things have improved and we’re no longer in that position,” he said, crediting more efficient processes for reducing their workload.

HIRED HELP NOW

Hiring help wasn’t seriously considered initially as the first-time hawkers thought they could manage on their own. Speaking to experienced hawkers changed Scott’s perspective.

“I realised that perhaps the problem wasn’t necessarily the business itself but the way we were running it,” he explained.

Hiring an employee will reduce his profit initially but he hopes it will help him improve the food and grow the business. “I’m taking a calculated risk here,” he said.

TROY BOWS OUT, SCOTT CONTINUES

While Scott has changed his mind about leaving, Troy is moving into software development, which Scott said is more aligned with his brother’s interests.

Scott said Troy supports his decision to continue, provided he has thought it through properly. “Initially, I felt a little uncertain and sad about doing this on my own,” Scott admitted. “Having someone beside you who is going through the same struggles makes a difference.”

Still, he sees this as an opportunity to learn to manage the business independently and take greater responsibility for it.

Scott’s new employee handles tasks such as stuffing yong tau foo, cooking noodles and cleaning, while he continues making sauces and marinating meat.

“I want to make sure that as we grow, we don’t lose sight of what makes our food what it is,” he explained.

He hopes this frees up time to improve the food and customer experience, and create videos for social media marketing. “The aim is to build a business that doesn’t depend on me having to do every single task myself.”

OPENING SIX DAYS A WEEK

The stall now opens six days a week instead of five, from 9am to 2pm, with Friday as its closing day.

Despite the additional operating day, Scott hopes to work fewer hours each day with his employee’s help. He hasn’t yet worked out how much time he can save as they’re still adjusting to the arrangement.