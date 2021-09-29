After Miznon’s casual pitas, the new North Miznon offers Israeli food with flair

In the year or so since it’s been open, casual Israeli pita-focused eatery Miznon has amassed a lot of fans, as can be seen from the lines that form outside its Stanley Street restaurant.

So it’s no surprise that they’ve opened a new concept, also by Israeli MasterChef judge Eyal Shani.

Located just a few steps away at Amoy Street, North Miznon, which also has outlets in Tel Aviv, New York City and Vienna, is a slightly more grown-up, dressed-up space.

Instead of eat-with-your-hands, grab-and-go pitas, North serves up dishes that are good for sitting down and sharing over a bottle of wine or some Israel-inspired cocktails.

A dish of wild grouper and Mediterranean vegetables, for instance, comes to the table with flames dancing in the pan.