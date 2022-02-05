HDB, SCDF add a dash of humour to New York Times 'Singaporean curry' furore

Even public agencies are weighing in on the controversy surrounding a recent video by The New York Times, which showed the making of what it called a "Singaporean chicken curry" that viewers said looked nothing like it – or any type of curry for that matter.

Over the past week, social media users have expressed disdain and outrage over the Instagram Reel uploaded on the Times' Food page, in which journalist Clarissa Wei cooks a curry that one user said looked more like "drain water".

Another user even coined a new name for the dish – "poulet de longkang" or "sewer chicken".

Of course, many chipped in with the ultimate Singaporean jab – threatening to call the police.

On Saturday (Feb 5), the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) put up social media posts poking fun at the situation.