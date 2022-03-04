Famed Japanese restaurant Nobu coming to Singapore in May

Known as much for its celebrity clientele as its culinary offerings, famed Japanese restaurant Nobu is coming to Singapore very soon. The fine dining spot is set to launch at the Four Seasons Hotel in May. No word yet on exactly when.

Helmed by chef Nobu Matsuhisa and co-founded by actor Robert De Niro and producer Meir Teper, Nobu combines Japanese cuisine with South American influences. The result is signature favourites such as the black cod miso, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno, rock shrimp tempura and, of course, all kinds of sushi.

According to Yahoo, the Singapore menu has not been finalised just yet although you can expect to see some locally inspired dishes and ingredients added to the menu, as well as a great selection of drinks.

Yahoo also reported that Nobu Singapore will be located next to an open-air Japanese garden and bar and will feature its own entrance through a garden so you can truly immerse yourself in this luxury dining experience.

There are more than 50 Nobu locations around the world, including in Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Manila, Doha and London.

Chef Matsuhisha was quoted in the article as saying: “Singapore is an amazing culinary destination with an impressive food scene – so many flavours and cultures to experience in a single place. Being one of my favourite cities with a sophisticated restaurant and bar landscape, I am very much looking forward to bringing Nobu to the gateway to Asia!”