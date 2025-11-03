Denmark's fabled restaurant noma sells products to amateur cooks

Several times crowned the best restaurant in the world, noma, a beacon of gastronomy in Copenhagen, wants to carve a niche among home cooks by selling them some of its products.

The move was at least in part inspired by the difficulties it experienced during the COVID-19 crisis.

"It is important that we are opening up to more than just 70 guests" at a time, Thomas Frebel, creative director of noma projects, told AFP.

"Since I started in 2009... we were thinking, 'Imagine you could buy this in the store'," said Frebel, who works with chef and co-owner of the restaurant Rene Redzepi.