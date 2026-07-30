Copenhagen’s famed Noma restaurant to reopen without founder Redzepi at helm

Denmark’s iconic Noma restaurant is set to reopen on Aug 5 with neither its founder and celebrity chef René Redzepi at the helm nor its three stars in the Michelin Guide.

Redzepi announced he would “step away” from leading the Copenhagen institution in March following allegations of abuse and assault there, many from more than a decade ago. During his 23 years at Noma, the restaurant collected numerous international accolades, topping the World’s 50 Best Restaurants List five times for its innovative “New Nordic” cuisine.

But five months after Redzepi's public downfall, Noma says it is beginning a “new chapter” with longtime chefs taking charge and a menu that will change monthly to focus even more on the seasonality of ingredients.

“It’s been crazy tough,” new executive head chef Pablo Soto said in an interview Tuesday (Jul 28). “There’s been a lot of media attention and questions about what we’re doing, but we’re still here standing.”