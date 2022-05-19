Noma's Singaporean head chef on how the pandemic helped the team work less and get paid more

Now, guests arrive between 5pm and 6pm, and end their dinner between 9.30pm and 10pm. “At that time, we leave the restaurant. Before, it was midnight or 1am,” he said. "We get to go home to kids, wives, dogs, a little bit earlier than usual. This is how we work now.”

What’s more, “For the first time, we have found a solution to have chefs only working three nights a week instead of five.” While previously, everyone got Sundays and Mondays off while the restaurant was closed, now, “Everyone gets one other night off in the week”.

And, in addition, “We like this idea where we work Saturdays for lunch, and we’re off for dinner so we can go off and eat at a restaurant. Most restaurants in Copenhagen are open Tuesdays to Saturdays. So, you can go to your favourite restaurants that would be closed at the same time as you”.

The point is, “It’s no longer fashionable to work 16 hours. It’s not cool anymore”, Foong said. “What does it mean to be a chef at Noma? The ability to work a 16-hour day in 10 hours and be much more efficient.” After all, “For most of us, it’s not just a job – it’s a career. We have families”.

WORK LESS, MORE PAY

So, what's the secret to achieving all this?

“The secret is to maximise efficiency. That sounds like a blanket term, but – focus on the training of individuals, spend time with team members and have managers oversee and work with individual members to relook how their day runs; where can we can cut 5 minutes, 10 minutes; and, 'Is that something we can take on as a team?’”

He continued, “I think that’s something we do well at Noma – we approach the day as a team sport. It’s a race but we all get to finish line at same time. We are not focused on scoring hoops as individuals. We are going to help everyone get to the finish line as quickly at possible while delivering the best possible product.”