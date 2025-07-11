Odette to close from September to refresh its space, unveiling a new look in December

During that time, the Odette team won’t be on vacation. Instead, they have a series of collaborations across Europe lined up, dubbed “the Odette Odyssey”. From Aug 27 to Sep 21, they will be in Copenhagen, cooking at the iconic Tivoli Gardens’ Japanese Pagoda.

Following that, they have sold-out events with Jordnaer in the same city; Munich’s Tohru in der Schreiberei; Barcelona’s Lasarte; and Ocean in Algarve, Portugal.

In December, they’ll have returned, ready to unveil the new dining room to guests in Singapore.

What hints can chef Julien Royer share about what it might look like?

“The refreshed space will reflect how Odette has evolved over the years. That’s all I can say for now! I’m looking forward to sharing more details with you soon,” he told CNA Lifestyle.