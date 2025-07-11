Odette to close from September to refresh its space, unveiling a new look in December
The new dining room will offer an evolved dining experience, shared chef Julien Royer.
Odette will be closing its doors from September to give its dining room an updated new look.
The interior refresh comes as the restaurant marks its 10th anniversary, having first opened at the National Gallery in 2015.
The three-Michelin-starred restaurant’s transformation is slated to take about three months.
During that time, the Odette team won’t be on vacation. Instead, they have a series of collaborations across Europe lined up, dubbed “the Odette Odyssey”. From Aug 27 to Sep 21, they will be in Copenhagen, cooking at the iconic Tivoli Gardens’ Japanese Pagoda.
Following that, they have sold-out events with Jordnaer in the same city; Munich’s Tohru in der Schreiberei; Barcelona’s Lasarte; and Ocean in Algarve, Portugal.
In December, they’ll have returned, ready to unveil the new dining room to guests in Singapore.
What hints can chef Julien Royer share about what it might look like?
“The refreshed space will reflect how Odette has evolved over the years. That’s all I can say for now! I’m looking forward to sharing more details with you soon,” he told CNA Lifestyle.
The occasion of Odette’s 10th anniversary “feels like the right moment to refine and express more of what we truly believe in, and to usher in a new age of fine dining once again”, he said.
He added, “It’s a deeply sentimental experience – refreshing a space that’s been home to me for the past 10 years. What matters the most is that the space and experience still feels like the Odette we know and love.”
In addition to decor, furniture and layout, “We’re also looking to evolve the dining experience,” he shared.
“I’d love for it to feel even more attuned to our guests – more personal, more intuitive. I’ll leave it at that for now.”
Reservations for Odette's residency at Tivoli Gardens can be made at https://www.nimb.dk/en/restaurant-bar/the-japanese-pagoda/odette.