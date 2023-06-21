Singapore’s Odette named Best Restaurant in Asia at World’s 50 Best’s 2023 awards ceremony

Central in Lima by chef-couple Virgilio Martinez and Pia Leon, along with Malena Martinez, was named the World’s Best Restaurant 2023, and also the Best Restaurant in South America 2023.

In the World's 50 Best's number two spot is Barcelona’s Disfrutar, followed by Madrid’s Diverxo.

Royer and his team were in Valencia to receive their award, enjoying paella with friends before they suited up for the official ceremony.

On this year’s achievement, Royer said in a statement: ”We’re incredibly proud to fly the Singapore flag in one of the most prestigious awards in our industry. To be recognised alongside some of the finest restaurants in the world, and to be part of the list since 2018, is truly an amazing achievement for me and my team. Odette has always been about people – the guests we have the honour to serve, the artisans we collaborate with, and my amazing team who work so tirelessly to deliver the Odette experience.”