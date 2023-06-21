Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Singapore’s Odette named Best Restaurant in Asia at World’s 50 Best’s 2023 awards ceremony
Odette’s chef Julien Royer also took home the peer-voted Estrella Damm Chefs’ Choice award. Meanwhile, taking the World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ top spot for this year is Central in Lima, Peru.

Odette's chef-owner Julien Royer, chef de cuisine Yeo Sheng Xiong and general manager Jacques Alvernhe at the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony in Valencia on Jun 20. (Photo: Odette)

May Seah
21 Jun 2023 09:20AM
Singapore’s Odette has been named The Best Restaurant in Asia 2023 at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony, held on Jun 20 in Valencia.

The modern French restaurant helmed by chef-owner Julien Royer also took the 14th spot on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list for this year, moving up from number 36 last year.

In addition, Royer received the Estrella Damm Chefs’ Choice Award 2023, an honour accorded by his peers. The award, which recognises a chef who has made a positive contribution to the global culinary scene over the last year, is the only peer-voted accolade in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ programme.

Chef Julien Royer (left) receiving awards at the World's 50 Best Restaurants ceremony in Valencia. (Photo: Odette)

Central in Lima by chef-couple Virgilio Martinez and Pia Leon, along with Malena Martinez, was named the World’s Best Restaurant 2023, and also the Best Restaurant in South America 2023.

In the World's 50 Best's number two spot is Barcelona’s Disfrutar, followed by Madrid’s Diverxo.

Royer and his team were in Valencia to receive their award, enjoying paella with friends before they suited up for the official ceremony.

On this year’s achievement, Royer said in a statement: ”We’re incredibly proud to fly the Singapore flag in one of the most prestigious awards in our industry. To be recognised alongside some of the finest restaurants in the world, and to be part of the list since 2018, is truly an amazing achievement for me and my team. Odette has always been about people – the guests we have the honour to serve, the artisans we collaborate with, and my amazing team who work so tirelessly to deliver the Odette experience.”

Odette is located at the National Gallery Singapore. (Photo: Odette)

Odette has ranked in Asia’s 50 Best’s top 10 for seven consecutive years since opening in 2015, and is currently at number six on the 2023 list.

"My vision has always been about bringing joy and genuine hospitality to our guests, and I truly believe that prioritising the guest experience is the reason why we are still here today,” Royer said.

“We remain committed to challenging ourselves each and every day. That’s the beauty of this profession – it’s a continuous learning exercise and I look forward to continuing on this journey, in hopes to inspire the next generation of talents to persevere in pursuit of their passions."

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023
    1.    Central, Lima
    2.    Disfrutar, Barcelona
    3.    Diverxo, Madrid
    4.    Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo
    5.    Alchemist, Copenhagen
    6.    Maido, Lima
    7.    Lido 84, Gardone Riviera
    8.    Atomix, New York City
    9.    Quintonil, Mexico City
    10.    Table By Bruno Verjus, Paris
    11.    Tresind Studio, Dubai
    12.    A Casa Do Porco, Sao Paulo
    13.    Pujol, Mexico City
    14.    Odette, Singapore
    15.    Le Du, Bangkok
    16.    Reale, Castel Di Sangro
    17.    Gaggan Anand, Bangkok
    18.    Steirereck, Vienna
    19.    Don Julio, Buenos Aires
    20.    Quique Dacosta, Denia
    21.    Den, Tokyo
    22.    Elkano, Getaria
    23.    Kol, London
    24.    Septime, Paris
    25.    Belcanto, Lisbon
    26.    Schloss Schauenstein, Furstenau
    27.    Florilege, Tokyo
    28.    Kjolle, Lima
    29.    Borago, Santiago
    30.    Frantzen, Stockholm
    31.    Mugaritz, San Sebastian
    32.    Hisa Franko, Kobarid
    33.    El Chato, Bogota
    34.    Uliassi, Senigallia
    35.    Ikoyi, London
    36.    Plenitude, Paris
    37.    Sezanne, Tokyo
    38.    The Clove Club, London
    39.    The Jane, Antwerp
    40.    Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin
    41.    Le Calandre, Rubano
    42.    Piazza Duomo, Alba
    43.    Leo, Bogota
    44.    Le Bernardin, New York City
    45.    Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin
    46.    Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai
    47.    Mayta, Lima
    48.    La Grenouillere, La Madeleine-sous-Montreuil
    49.    Rosetta, Mexico City
    50.    The Chairman, Hong Kong

