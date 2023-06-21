Singapore’s Odette named Best Restaurant in Asia at World’s 50 Best’s 2023 awards ceremony
Odette’s chef Julien Royer also took home the peer-voted Estrella Damm Chefs’ Choice award. Meanwhile, taking the World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ top spot for this year is Central in Lima, Peru.
Singapore’s Odette has been named The Best Restaurant in Asia 2023 at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony, held on Jun 20 in Valencia.
The modern French restaurant helmed by chef-owner Julien Royer also took the 14th spot on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list for this year, moving up from number 36 last year.
In addition, Royer received the Estrella Damm Chefs’ Choice Award 2023, an honour accorded by his peers. The award, which recognises a chef who has made a positive contribution to the global culinary scene over the last year, is the only peer-voted accolade in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ programme.
Central in Lima by chef-couple Virgilio Martinez and Pia Leon, along with Malena Martinez, was named the World’s Best Restaurant 2023, and also the Best Restaurant in South America 2023.
In the World's 50 Best's number two spot is Barcelona’s Disfrutar, followed by Madrid’s Diverxo.
Royer and his team were in Valencia to receive their award, enjoying paella with friends before they suited up for the official ceremony.
On this year’s achievement, Royer said in a statement: ”We’re incredibly proud to fly the Singapore flag in one of the most prestigious awards in our industry. To be recognised alongside some of the finest restaurants in the world, and to be part of the list since 2018, is truly an amazing achievement for me and my team. Odette has always been about people – the guests we have the honour to serve, the artisans we collaborate with, and my amazing team who work so tirelessly to deliver the Odette experience.”
Odette has ranked in Asia’s 50 Best’s top 10 for seven consecutive years since opening in 2015, and is currently at number six on the 2023 list.
"My vision has always been about bringing joy and genuine hospitality to our guests, and I truly believe that prioritising the guest experience is the reason why we are still here today,” Royer said.
“We remain committed to challenging ourselves each and every day. That’s the beauty of this profession – it’s a continuous learning exercise and I look forward to continuing on this journey, in hopes to inspire the next generation of talents to persevere in pursuit of their passions."
The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023
1. Central, Lima
2. Disfrutar, Barcelona
3. Diverxo, Madrid
4. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo
5. Alchemist, Copenhagen
6. Maido, Lima
7. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera
8. Atomix, New York City
9. Quintonil, Mexico City
10. Table By Bruno Verjus, Paris
11. Tresind Studio, Dubai
12. A Casa Do Porco, Sao Paulo
13. Pujol, Mexico City
14. Odette, Singapore
15. Le Du, Bangkok
16. Reale, Castel Di Sangro
17. Gaggan Anand, Bangkok
18. Steirereck, Vienna
19. Don Julio, Buenos Aires
20. Quique Dacosta, Denia
21. Den, Tokyo
22. Elkano, Getaria
23. Kol, London
24. Septime, Paris
25. Belcanto, Lisbon
26. Schloss Schauenstein, Furstenau
27. Florilege, Tokyo
28. Kjolle, Lima
29. Borago, Santiago
30. Frantzen, Stockholm
31. Mugaritz, San Sebastian
32. Hisa Franko, Kobarid
33. El Chato, Bogota
34. Uliassi, Senigallia
35. Ikoyi, London
36. Plenitude, Paris
37. Sezanne, Tokyo
38. The Clove Club, London
39. The Jane, Antwerp
40. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin
41. Le Calandre, Rubano
42. Piazza Duomo, Alba
43. Leo, Bogota
44. Le Bernardin, New York City
45. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin
46. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai
47. Mayta, Lima
48. La Grenouillere, La Madeleine-sous-Montreuil
49. Rosetta, Mexico City
50. The Chairman, Hong Kong