OldTown White Coffee's last Singapore outlet at Kallang Wave Mall to close after Oct 11

OldTown White Coffee will close its last remaining cafe in Singapore on Sunday (Oct 11), ending an 18-year run for the Malaysian chain's restaurants here.

The halal-certified outlet at Kallang Wave Mall has operated for more than 12 years.

"After more than 12 years of serving our valued customers at OldTown Kallang Wave, we would like to announce the permanent closure of our outlet," OldTown White Coffee Singapore said in a social media post on Oct 2.

"We are truly grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout these years – for every visit, every cup of our signature OldTown White Coffee, every meal shared, and every kind word."