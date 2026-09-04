One Prawn & Co closing New Bahru restaurant after 2 years
Chef-owner Gwyneth Ang’s upmarket seafood restaurant will close early October. Casual sibling eatery Zhup Zhup at MacPherson remains open.
Just over two years after opening at New Bahru in 2024, chef-owner Gwyneth Ang’s One Prawn & Co will close on Oct 4.
The restaurant announced the news on Instagram, saying that “after much consideration”, it was the “right moment to bring this chapter to a close, as the group continues to evolve”.
“This wasn’t an easy decision. One Prawn & Co has been an important part of our story, and we’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built over the years,” it added.
A statement on its website sheds more light on the decision, with the team saying it feels “this chapter of One Prawn & Co has reached its natural end”.
“We are proud of everything the brand has become, and rather than continuing to reshape it, we have decided to bring this phase of its journey to a close and focus our energy on the other brands within the group,” it said.
8days.sg has reached out to One Prawn & Co for more information, but has yet to receive a response.
They’ve noticed that the New Bahru eatery has been pretty quiet over the past couple of years, even while its neighbours thrived.
STARTED OUT SELLING PRAWN MEE IN HAWKER STALL
One Prawn & Co started out as a hawker stall at Golden Mile Food Centre in 2019, specialising in Penang-style prawn noodles. Ang, a former Burnt Ends chef, had learnt the recipe from her Penang-born mum.
The business later moved to a standalone kopitiam in MacPherson, where its elevated take on the hawker dish earned it a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2022.
In 2024, the MacPherson joint was renamed Zhup Zhup by One Prawn & Co, with pao fan (cooked rice in hot broth) and claypot rice added to its menu. The eatery retained its Michelin Bib Gourmand this year.
That July, Ang brought the One Prawn & Co name to a much fancier 82-seat restaurant at New Bahru, this time focusing on dry-aged seafood and dishes cooked over wood fire. Prices at this outlet were correspondingly higher.
When 8days.sg visited the new outlet shortly after its opening, the chef told us that the move was a “full circle” moment for her and her business partner, bringing them back to the “casual fine-dining” style where they started their culinary careers.
STILL TRUE TO ITS PRAWN MEE ROOTS
Today, One Prawn & Co's menu features contemporary takes on Asian flavours, while retaining nods to the brand’s prawn mee beginnings.
For lunch, highlights include Prawn Bisque Ramen (S$30), while the dinner menu offers dishes such as Smoky Prawn Toast (S$18), “Typhoon Shelter” Prawn ($56) and Wood-Fired Scorched Hor Fun (S$38). The latter three also feature on its seven-course Fireline dinner menu, priced at S$98 per person (minimum two diners).
ZHUP ZHUP REMAINS OPEN
Fans of Ang's original and more affordable prawn mee can still get their fix at Zhup Zhup, which remains open at MacPherson Road.
The casual eatery continues to serve the noodles with Ang's signature prawn broth, alongside other seafood dishes.
One Prawn & Co is at #01-10 New Bahru, 46 Kim Yam Rd, Singapore 239351. Open Wed–Fri 11am–3pm & 6pm–10pm; Sat–Sun 11am–4.30pm & 6pm–10pm. Closed Mon & Tue. Its last day of operation is on Oct 4. More info via Instagram and website.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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