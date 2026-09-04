One Prawn & Co closing New Bahru restaurant after 2 years

Just over two years after opening at New Bahru in 2024, chef-owner Gwyneth Ang’s One Prawn & Co will close on Oct 4.

The restaurant announced the news on Instagram, saying that “after much consideration”, it was the “right moment to bring this chapter to a close, as the group continues to evolve”.

“This wasn’t an easy decision. One Prawn & Co has been an important part of our story, and we’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built over the years,” it added.