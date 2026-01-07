Open Farm Community and Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari set to close on Jan 11
Open Farm Community and Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari recently announced that they would be shutting their doors this month.
Popular dining spots Open Farm Community and Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari will both shut down on Jan 11, 2026. The announcements were made separately on their respective social media pages.
Open Farm Community, which was recently listed on the 2025 edition of the Michelin Guide, boasts a farm-to-table concept. It calls itself Singapore's first urban farm and grows its own produce, including herbs, okra and more.
Open Farm Community first opened in Dempsey in 2015 and has also served as a popular wedding venue, playing host to numerous garden weddings.
In a statement on its social media pages on Tuesday (Jan 6), Open Farm Community said: "We are incredibly thankful to everyone who has dined with us, celebrated with us, and been part of this journey."
Tiong Bahru Bakery, meanwhile, will be shutting its famous Safari outlet, located in Dempsey, at the same compound as Open Farm Community.
The outlet opened in 2018 and is loved for its glamping-esque theme, with tent-like drapes hanging over its entrance.
According to Tiong Bahru Bakery, the chain will "bake new memories in new places".
Both Open Farm Community and Tiong Bahru Bakery are under the Singapore-based lifestyle brand Spa Esprit Group, which also manages salon chain Browhaus and coffee chain Common Man Coffee Roasters.
As of writing, no official reason has been given for the closures.