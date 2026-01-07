Open Farm Community and Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari set to close on Jan 11

Popular dining spots Open Farm Community and Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari will both shut down on Jan 11, 2026. The announcements were made separately on their respective social media pages.

Open Farm Community, which was recently listed on the 2025 edition of the Michelin Guide, boasts a farm-to-table concept. It calls itself Singapore's first urban farm and grows its own produce, including herbs, okra and more.

Open Farm Community first opened in Dempsey in 2015 and has also served as a popular wedding venue, playing host to numerous garden weddings.

In a statement on its social media pages on Tuesday (Jan 6), Open Farm Community said: "We are incredibly thankful to everyone who has dined with us, celebrated with us, and been part of this journey."