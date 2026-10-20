Orang Laut SG opens its first pop-up cafe at Clarke Quay serving Southern Islander dishes

Until now, if you wanted to taste the food of Singapore’s Orang Laut community, you would have to order it online from Orang Laut SG to enjoy at home. Since 2020, the community-led organisation has been selling its traditional Southern Islander dishes through weekend deliveries and the occasional pop-up and cultural event.

From Friday (Oct 23), you can simply walk into Chef X at Clarke Quay Central and order a meal. For the first time, Orang Laut SG is operating a cafe, serving the food of Singapore’s former islanders to the public.

Called Terumbu (“coral reefs” in Malay), the pop-up runs until Dec 26. It is the 15th residency at Chef X, an initiative by Far East Organisation that offers home-based and private-dining cooks the opportunity to operate a commercial restaurant, complete with a professional kitchen, dining space and mentorship for a limited duration.