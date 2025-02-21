This new bak chor mee supper spot at Orchard Plaza sees long queues even at 4am

Orchard Plaza has long been a supper haunt for night owls and the nightlife crowd in Orchard Road. Now, there’s another reason to hit the old-school mall up when you’re hankering for late-night mee pok in a hipster setting: Orchard Bak Chor Mee.

Located on the fourth floor, the two-month-old eatery, which opens from 7pm to 5.30am, has been pulling in the crowds with its signature dry minced meat mee sua.

There are only 12 counter seats, so it fills up easily. And yes, expect to queue, especially in the wee hours.

“It’s crazy after 1am. People are drunk after clubbing and crave something hot. The line is the worst at 4am, don’t know queue until where,” boss Cliff Ho, 42, tells 8days.sg.