Oriental Kopi’s first Singapore outlet: What you can get at this Malaysian Nanyang coffee chain

Singaporeans can’t get enough of Nanyang-style coffeehouses, judging by the crowds that throng cafes like Great Nanyang, Ya Kun Kaya Toast and Toast Box here.

The latest kopitiam to set up shop here is Malaysia’s popular Oriental Kopi, which opened its first Singapore outlet on Wednesday (Nov 27) in partnership with F&B company Paradise Group.

The coffeehouse is located on the second floor of Bugis Junction, occupying Japanese tendon eatery Kogane Yama’s vacated space.

Frequent Johor Bahru holidaymakers would have spotted Oriental Kopi’s outlets in shopping malls there – the cafes usually have long queues waiting for a table or to buy its house-made egg tarts. Incidentally, the chain claims that it holds a Malaysia Book of Records accolade for selling the most number of egg tarts in Malaysia.