Oriental Kopi’s first Singapore outlet: What you can get at this Malaysian Nanyang coffee chain
The chain, which frequently has queues at its Johor Bahru outlets, also apparently has the Most Number Of Egg Tarts Sold accolade in The Malaysia Book Of Records.
Singaporeans can’t get enough of Nanyang-style coffeehouses, judging by the crowds that throng cafes like Great Nanyang, Ya Kun Kaya Toast and Toast Box here.
The latest kopitiam to set up shop here is Malaysia’s popular Oriental Kopi, which opened its first Singapore outlet on Wednesday (Nov 27) in partnership with F&B company Paradise Group.
The coffeehouse is located on the second floor of Bugis Junction, occupying Japanese tendon eatery Kogane Yama’s vacated space.
Frequent Johor Bahru holidaymakers would have spotted Oriental Kopi’s outlets in shopping malls there – the cafes usually have long queues waiting for a table or to buy its house-made egg tarts. Incidentally, the chain claims that it holds a Malaysia Book of Records accolade for selling the most number of egg tarts in Malaysia.
The spacious 100-seat eatery is decked out in traditional Nanyang style similar to its Malaysian outlets, with vintage-looking rattan chairs and shophouse windows with roller blinds.
While Paradise Group is working on Singapore-exclusive dishes for Oriental Kopi, they will be introduced at future branches. The Bugis cafe is expected to be the first of eight outlets that the group is opening here over the next three years.
There’s also a merchandise corner where you can bring home food souvenirs like Traditional Kaya (S$3.50), Roasted White Coffee Sachets (S$7.50 a box), Traditional Pan Mee (from S$1.80 a packet) and Cheese Pineapple Tarts (S$15.50 a box).
Food-wise, diners can look forward to the same dishes that Oriental Kopi serves in Malaysia, like the Oriental Signature Nasi Lemak (S$9.50), Double Butter Kaya Toast (S$2.60) and Nanyang Curry Chicken Mee Siam (S$10.50).
There will also be house-made egg tarts “handmade with imported premium French butter”, though we were told that the chefs are still tweaking the recipe to improve the egg custard’s texture. So manage your expectations when you order this during the opening period.
Savoury appetisers include curry cheong fun (S$6.80) with fishballs and curried soft-boiled egg toast (S$4.60).
The menu offers an extensive beverage selection, including the classic Oriental Kopi (S$2 for small-sized hot cuppa) brewed with Arabica, Liberica and Robusta beans, and the photo-worthy overflowing iced Oriental Mocha (S$4.80).
Oriental Kopi is at 200 Victoria Street, #02-50, Bugis Junction, Singapore 188021. Open daily 10am to 10pm.
This story was originally published in 8Days.