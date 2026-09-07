Japanese-French patisserie Pantler to remain open after new owner takes over
The 12-year-old patisserie will remain at its River Valley premises with its core pastry team, though founders chef Tomoharu Morita and Matthias Phua are stepping away.
Popular patisserie Pantler, which was due to close on Aug 30 after 12 years in business, is here to stay.
The Japanese-French patisserie announced on Instagram on Sep 3 that it will continue operating, following an outpouring of interest from several parties looking to take over or invest in the business.
“After twelve years, this isn’t the goodbye we thought it would be,” the caption wrote, adding that more details will be announced soon.
Founder Matthias Phua told 8days: “I spoke to several (interested investors) and after a number of conversations, I decided to move forward with someone I felt was the best fit.”
DID NOT DISCLOSE SALE PRICE
When asked about the investment amount, Phua said: “I’d rather not disclose the details of the deal at this point as the transaction is still going through the legal and administrative process.”
“The intention is for Pantler to remain at River Valley and continue operating much as it does today,” he added.
He declined to reveal who the new owner is.
CUSTOMERS' RESPONSE WAS THE "BIGGEST SURPRISE"
Pantler had initially planned to close, with Phua previously telling 8days that prevailing market conditions had made the business “not sustainable”.
On Aug 26, the patisserie extended its final day to Sep 6, giving customers more time to visit.
Following the announcement, customers flocked to Pantler for what they thought might be a final taste of its pastries, with long queues seen stretching outside its River Valley shop.
The patisserie also received an influx of messages from customers who wanted the business to continue.
Phua said the response was probably the “biggest surprise” for him.
“I knew there were people who loved Pantler, but seeing the queues and receiving so many texts, personal notes and gifts, it was quite emotional,” he said.
The response made him realise that Pantler had become “much more than just a business” to some customers.
FOUNDERS STEP BACK, CORE PASTRY TEAM REMAINS
Phua and co-founder, Japanese pastry chef Tomoharu Morita, will no longer be involved as the new owner takes over.
“There will be some changes over time as the new owner settles in and looks at the business, but there isn’t going to be an immediate overhaul,” Phua told 8days.
Much of Pantler’s core team will also remain, including sous chef Ling Tian Wei, who has served as Morita’s right-hand man.
“Chef Wei, who has been with Pantler for six years, will continue making the same products, along with other members of the team,” Phua said.
Phua and Morita met while working at Grand Hyatt Tokyo and later worked at the now-defunct Joel Robuchon Restaurant in Singapore.
They opened Pantler at Telok Ayer Street in 2014 before moving to its larger River Valley premises in February 2021.
The patisserie has since built a loyal following for its Japanese-French pastries, including its Yatsura chocolate-hazelnut cake, chou a la creme and Swiss rolls.
Matthias believes the new owner will bring “fresh eyes and new energy” to the business, while the existing team contributes its knowledge and experience of running Pantler over the years.
“Hopefully that combination will give the business a good opportunity to move forward,” he added.
Pantler is located at 474 River Valley Rd, Singapore 248359. Open Tue to Sun, 10.30am–6.30pm. Closed Mon. More info via Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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