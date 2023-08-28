Park Backerei: Say 'hallo' to authentic, handmade German pretzels in Tanjong Pagar

“As you know, in Hong Kong, the lockdown was quite severe. Some of the shops were not open. We were not allowed to leave our little island," she said.

"There were a few bakeries but they were pretty inaccessible during that time. And, of course, there was no travelling at all. I absolutely love having pretzels every time we go back to Germany, even at the airport – it’s the first thing I do. So, out of desperation, we tried to make our own pretzels. After a lot of trial and error, we finally found a recipe that tasted as close as possible to what you can find in Germany.”

Having “a German here who's my quality control officer” helps as well, she quipped.

They shared their bakes with the neighbours, word got out, and they started a little pretzel business named Park Backerei, after their island. (“Backerei”, of course, is German for “bakery”.)

Then, “we were baking only twice a week. I mainly do the dough making, and Dennis would wake up very early in the morning to do all the baking. I'm a late sleeper and he's an early riser.”