Hawker stall opened by ex-Mandarin Hotel executive pastry chef attracts long queues daily before opening time

FROM ZERO TO LONG LINES OVERNIGHT

What began as a quiet, under-the-radar stall has transformed into something else. Customers now queue as early as 7.30am, the line stretching past neighbouring stalls. "They want to be the first to see what I have," Goh laughed, somewhat bemused by the attention. Her pastries – especially elegantly crafted French treats like croissants, canelés and tarts priced from S$2.70 are often the first to sell out. She is also selling a couple of local bakes like pandan chiffon cake and Chinese New Year goodies such as pineapple tarts.

A regular customer who works in the CBD witnessed this dramatic change firsthand. "I visited just two days before the article came out, and then again a day after," she told 8days.sg. "Before the coverage, there was no queue at all. We could just browse the pastries leisurely after lunch. But when I went back around 1pm after the article, everything was swept off the shelves."

A friend who went recently at 11am told us there were about 15 people waiting in a line for about 30 minutes.