Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Dining

Hawker stall opened by ex-Mandarin Hotel executive pastry chef attracts long queues daily before opening time
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Dining

Hawker stall opened by ex-Mandarin Hotel executive pastry chef attracts long queues daily before opening time

Business has been so good at Petite Krumbs after recent media coverage, folks queue up an hour before opening time. There’s now a two-piece limit per pastry and some customers’ tempers have flared when told of this new rule.  

Hawker stall opened by ex-Mandarin Hotel executive pastry chef attracts long queues daily before opening time

Customers queue at 7.30am daily for Winnie Goh's bakes. (Photos: Mediacorp/Kelvin Chia, Dillon Tan)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Tasha Ting
31 Jan 2025 01:28PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Remember the former Mandarin Hotel executive pastry chef who opened a hawker stall selling affordable French pastries at Amoy Street Food Centre?

Following recent media coverage, Petite Krumbs has experienced overwhelming success, with daily queues forming as early as 7.30am daily, even though the stall only opens at 8.30am.

"It is so good," beamed 64-year-old chef-turned-hawker Winnie Goh. "I have to thank everybody." The veteran pastry chef, who previously led teams at five-star hotels like Shangri-La Hotel and Regent Singapore, now sells out her pastries around 11am to 12pm daily.

Customers queue as early as 7.30am at Petite Krumbs. (Photos: Mediacorp/Kelvin Chia, Dillon Tan)

FROM ZERO TO LONG LINES OVERNIGHT 

What began as a quiet, under-the-radar stall has transformed into something else. Customers now queue as early as 7.30am, the line stretching past neighbouring stalls. "They want to be the first to see what I have," Goh laughed, somewhat bemused by the attention. Her pastries – especially elegantly crafted French treats like croissants, canelés and tarts priced from S$2.70 are often the first to sell out. She is also selling a couple of local bakes like pandan chiffon cake and Chinese New Year goodies such as pineapple tarts. 

A regular customer who works in the CBD witnessed this dramatic change firsthand. "I visited just two days before the article came out, and then again a day after," she told 8days.sg. "Before the coverage, there was no queue at all. We could just browse the pastries leisurely after lunch. But when I went back around 1pm after the article, everything was swept off the shelves."

A friend who went recently at 11am told us there were about 15 people waiting in a line for about 30 minutes.

Goh has implemented a two-piece limit per item for each customer. (Photos: Mediacorp/Kelvin Chia, Dillon Tan)

TWO-PIECE LIMIT PER ITEM, CNY ORDERS CLOSED TILL FEB 10

The veteran pastry chef, who holds a master's degree in confectionery and baking from Germany's Handwerkskammer zu Köln, has implemented a two-piece limit per item for each customer to ensure fair distribution.

While Goh maintained that most customers are understanding, there have been moments of tension. "Sometimes, they just want to have more," she explained. "When I tell them to consider the long queue behind them and that I want everyone to have a chance to try the pastries, some become frustrated." She added: "Only one or two customers have been truly unreasonable”.

"Others know I'm a one-man show, so they are quite polite," Goh noted. The main disappointment has been the limited availability of her Chinese New Year pineapple tarts – which are now closed for new orders until after Chinese New Year (from Feb 11, after Goh takes a long break). "I have more than 500 bottles ordered. How to make it? I think even machines cannot make it!" she laughed.

Goh's stall has attracted aspiring bakers. (Photos: Mediacorp/Kelvin Chia, Dillon Tan)

ASPIRING BAKERS REQUEST FOR INTERNSHIP AT STALL 

Interestingly, Winnie's stall has attracted not just customers, but also aspiring bakers. An NS man, a former Shatec student who had known about Goh during her part-time teaching days there, recently approached her about weekend internship opportunities. "This boy is so cool," she shared. "He took leave to come see me." She has even received requests from parents wanting their children to learn from her.

"If anybody is interested, why not?" she said warmly. Beyond her hawker stall, Goh continues to teach aspiring bakers occasionally at Creative Culinaire Academy on weekends, where she works when her schedule allows.

Goh will be introducing new bakes after CNY. (Photos: Mediacorp/Kelvin Chia, Dillon Tan)

INTRODUCING NEW BAKES AFTER CNY 

Despite the overwhelming success, Goh maintains her original vision of providing quality at affordable prices. "I hope to provide customers with high-quality pastries at an affordable price. I make them with my heart, and I hope that customers can enjoy them with their heart," she said. "Now that my daughter is grown up, she also supports me in doing what I like. Even if I don't make much money, I’m happy doing it."

While Goh has recently hired a part-time assistant to help with orders at the counter, she's in no rush to expand. “I’ll stay put for a while first," she said when asked about opening more outlets. However, she's planning to introduce new items after Chinese New Year, including Nutella cookies and cereal cookies.

Goh's acclaimed French pastries at Petite Krumbs. (Photo: Mediacorp/Kelvin Chia, Dillon Tan)

TIPS BEFORE VISITING PETITE KRUMBS

For those hoping to try Goh's acclaimed French pastries, here are some tips:

  • Arrive before the 8.30am opening time
  • Note the two-piece per item limit per customer
  • Popular items like the S$2.70 croissants and S$3.50 caneles typically sell out first
  • CNY goodie orders resume from Feb 11 

Petite Krumbs is at #02-133 Amoy Street Food Centre, 7 Maxwell Rd, Singapore 069111. Open Mon - Fri 8.30am - 2.30pm, or until sold out. Tel: 8692 2149. Petite Krumbs is closed from Jan 28 - Feb 10 2025. 

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/cg

Related Topics

food & drinks bakery

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement