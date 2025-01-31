Hawker stall opened by ex-Mandarin Hotel executive pastry chef attracts long queues daily before opening time
Business has been so good at Petite Krumbs after recent media coverage, folks queue up an hour before opening time. There’s now a two-piece limit per pastry and some customers’ tempers have flared when told of this new rule.
Remember the former Mandarin Hotel executive pastry chef who opened a hawker stall selling affordable French pastries at Amoy Street Food Centre?
Following recent media coverage, Petite Krumbs has experienced overwhelming success, with daily queues forming as early as 7.30am daily, even though the stall only opens at 8.30am.
"It is so good," beamed 64-year-old chef-turned-hawker Winnie Goh. "I have to thank everybody." The veteran pastry chef, who previously led teams at five-star hotels like Shangri-La Hotel and Regent Singapore, now sells out her pastries around 11am to 12pm daily.
FROM ZERO TO LONG LINES OVERNIGHT
What began as a quiet, under-the-radar stall has transformed into something else. Customers now queue as early as 7.30am, the line stretching past neighbouring stalls. "They want to be the first to see what I have," Goh laughed, somewhat bemused by the attention. Her pastries – especially elegantly crafted French treats like croissants, canelés and tarts priced from S$2.70 are often the first to sell out. She is also selling a couple of local bakes like pandan chiffon cake and Chinese New Year goodies such as pineapple tarts.
A regular customer who works in the CBD witnessed this dramatic change firsthand. "I visited just two days before the article came out, and then again a day after," she told 8days.sg. "Before the coverage, there was no queue at all. We could just browse the pastries leisurely after lunch. But when I went back around 1pm after the article, everything was swept off the shelves."
A friend who went recently at 11am told us there were about 15 people waiting in a line for about 30 minutes.
TWO-PIECE LIMIT PER ITEM, CNY ORDERS CLOSED TILL FEB 10
The veteran pastry chef, who holds a master's degree in confectionery and baking from Germany's Handwerkskammer zu Köln, has implemented a two-piece limit per item for each customer to ensure fair distribution.
While Goh maintained that most customers are understanding, there have been moments of tension. "Sometimes, they just want to have more," she explained. "When I tell them to consider the long queue behind them and that I want everyone to have a chance to try the pastries, some become frustrated." She added: "Only one or two customers have been truly unreasonable”.
"Others know I'm a one-man show, so they are quite polite," Goh noted. The main disappointment has been the limited availability of her Chinese New Year pineapple tarts – which are now closed for new orders until after Chinese New Year (from Feb 11, after Goh takes a long break). "I have more than 500 bottles ordered. How to make it? I think even machines cannot make it!" she laughed.
ASPIRING BAKERS REQUEST FOR INTERNSHIP AT STALL
Interestingly, Winnie's stall has attracted not just customers, but also aspiring bakers. An NS man, a former Shatec student who had known about Goh during her part-time teaching days there, recently approached her about weekend internship opportunities. "This boy is so cool," she shared. "He took leave to come see me." She has even received requests from parents wanting their children to learn from her.
"If anybody is interested, why not?" she said warmly. Beyond her hawker stall, Goh continues to teach aspiring bakers occasionally at Creative Culinaire Academy on weekends, where she works when her schedule allows.
INTRODUCING NEW BAKES AFTER CNY
Despite the overwhelming success, Goh maintains her original vision of providing quality at affordable prices. "I hope to provide customers with high-quality pastries at an affordable price. I make them with my heart, and I hope that customers can enjoy them with their heart," she said. "Now that my daughter is grown up, she also supports me in doing what I like. Even if I don't make much money, I’m happy doing it."
While Goh has recently hired a part-time assistant to help with orders at the counter, she's in no rush to expand. “I’ll stay put for a while first," she said when asked about opening more outlets. However, she's planning to introduce new items after Chinese New Year, including Nutella cookies and cereal cookies.
TIPS BEFORE VISITING PETITE KRUMBS
For those hoping to try Goh's acclaimed French pastries, here are some tips:
- Arrive before the 8.30am opening time
- Note the two-piece per item limit per customer
- Popular items like the S$2.70 croissants and S$3.50 caneles typically sell out first
- CNY goodie orders resume from Feb 11
Petite Krumbs is at #02-133 Amoy Street Food Centre, 7 Maxwell Rd, Singapore 069111. Open Mon - Fri 8.30am - 2.30pm, or until sold out. Tel: 8692 2149. Petite Krumbs is closed from Jan 28 - Feb 10 2025.
This story was originally published in 8Days.