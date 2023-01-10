Tradition is their cup of tea: What's the story behind Pek Sin Choon in Chinatown?

Among the many different shophouses in Chinatown, there’s one quaint little tea shop at Mosque Street that’s hard to miss.

Outside, there’s a bright yellow stand inviting passersby to take a sip or two of free tea. Once you step inside, you’re greeted by the sight of a unique collection of Chinese tea on display – and a man sitting at a traditional brewing station, ready for curious visitors.

“Was it hard to find our shop?” Kenry Peh asked with a friendly smile.

The 53-year-old is the fourth generation owner of Pek Sin Choon, one of the oldest tea merchants in Singapore. Known for their Nanyang tea blends and for supplying tea leaves to many of the country’s bak kut teh shops, it traces its history all the way to 1910, when Peh’s grandfather Pek Kim Aw and great-grandmother Bai-Zhuang Dan Niang left China in search of a better life.