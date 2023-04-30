Penang’s Granny Q’s heritage ‘Nonya-Thai’ laksa opens pop-up in Singapore

Most folks associate Penang laksa with the famous assam-style variety, but have you heard of Penang laksa lemak? Think of it as a cross between the clear tamarind and prawn paste-spiked fish broth noodle dish that the Malaysian state is famous for, and the coconut milk-rich kind common in Singapore.

Now, you can get your hands on some at the Granny Q pop-up, which starts from Apr 29 and will run on for "several months".

Who and what is Granny Q, you ask? It’s a humble laksa hawker stall from Pulau Tikus, a small town in Penang. Named after their late grandmother, Granny Kew, the eatery is run by five siblings. Even though it opened only in 2022, their lone menu item of laksa lemak is made with their grandmother’s treasured recipe, which according to them, dates back to the 1920s. They describe the dish as a sort of “Nonya-Thai laksa”.

The Singapore pop-up will be hosted from Fridays to Sundays at mod Japanese joint, Rappu Handroll Bar at Duxton Road. Brought about by The Proper Concepts Collective, the same folks behind trendy Mexican-Indian diner, Ms Maria & Mr Singh, which was opened in collaboration with celeb chef Gaggan Anand.

If the pop-up proves to be successful, co-owner of The Proper Concepts Collective, Sheen Jet Leong, foresees a possibility of a permanent standalone Granny Q outlet in Singapore.