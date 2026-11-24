Longtime Suntec City fixture, Penang Place, will close on Mar 31, 2027, following the end of its lease.

In a social media post on Nov 19, its owners, Paul and Hannah Ooi, thanked longtime customers for supporting the restaurant, adding that they "remain open to opportunities that will allow the Penang Place legacy to continue".

Those interested in taking up the Ooi family's offer are invited to reach out to them via email and WhatsApp.