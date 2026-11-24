Longtime Suntec City restaurant Penang Place to close in March, owners 'open to opportunities' to continue legacy
The restaurant has been in business for 23 years.
Longtime Suntec City fixture, Penang Place, will close on Mar 31, 2027, following the end of its lease.
In a social media post on Nov 19, its owners, Paul and Hannah Ooi, thanked longtime customers for supporting the restaurant, adding that they "remain open to opportunities that will allow the Penang Place legacy to continue".
Those interested in taking up the Ooi family's offer are invited to reach out to them via email and WhatsApp.
Penang Place is famous for its Peranakan dishes and buffet, which include the likes of assam prawns and Penang char kway teow. It has been in business for 23 years.
In a past interview, Paul Ooi revealed that he decided to open Penang Place after being retrenched from a multinational company in 2002. Penang Place began operating at International Business Park in Jurong East in 2003, before relocating to Fusionopolis in 2011 and then to Suntec City in 2017.