Burnt Ends team launches new brewery and restaurant People People at Resorts World Sentosa
The 9,000 sq ft venue at Weave brews beer on-site and serves it fresh from tank to tap, alongside wood-fired dishes.
Singapore’s drinking scene is getting a new player, and this one comes with full tanks.
Opening on Wednesday (Apr 15) at Weave at Resorts World Sentosa, People People Brewing Co is the newest venture from the team behind Michelin-starred Burnt Ends.
It’s designed to be not just another bar, but a 9,000 sq ft “social brewery” where beer is brewed on-site and poured fresh from tank to tap.
Here, the Burnt Ends Hospitality Group wants to make beer more accessible and communal.
At its core is a working brewery setup. Beer is produced in-house using custom-designed equipment, and served directly from five 1,500-litre tanks into custom-designed taps.
Leading the brewing programme is Nick Calder-Scholes, an award-winning brewer with experience across the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and the recipient of Australian Brewer of the Year by Beer & Brewer in 2024.
The line-up ranges from lagers and IPAs to fruited sours and barrel-aged stouts, organised into four collections: Core, Seasonal, Workshop Series and Founder’s Reserve. While the Core range focuses on easy-drinking staples, the other categories allow for collaborations, limited releases and more experimental brews.
Food is also part of the draw. Drawing on the Burnt Ends approach, the menu centres on wood-fired cooking, with dishes designed to complement the beers.
Expect sourdough pizzas, rotisserie chicken, burgers and bar bites, cooked in a wood-fired oven or over an open-fire hearth. Highlights include Miso Beef Short Rib Pizza, Lemon Thyme Roast Chicken, and Salt and Pepper Squid.
Beyond the food and drink, the space is designed for everything from live music performances to large gatherings, with a capacity of 180 seats and lots more standing room.
There’s also a steady stream of programming in the works, from brewery tours and guided tastings to themed events like Woodfire Wednesdays and Sunday Socials, which include family-friendly activities and dining promotions.
Behind the project is a team that spans culinary, hospitality and branding expertise, including Dave Pynt of Burnt Ends, Unlisted Collection founder Loh Lik Peng, and entrepreneurs Pete Thew and Jason Moy.
Ahead of its opening, the brewery has rolled out a membership programme with three tiers, offering perks such as exclusive events, guided tastings and early access to new releases.
People People Brewing Co officially opens Apr 15 at Weave at Resorts World Sentosa.