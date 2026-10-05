Casa Vostra and La Bottega chef swaps Italian fare for Eastern Mediterranean food at Petra in Dempsey
Antonio Miscellaneo is leaving familiar Italian territory behind at Petra, which takes over Curly's at Dempsey. Expect house-baked flatbreads, creamy mezze dips, Ottolenghi-inspired salads and whole Mediterranean sea bass cooked over charcoal.
Leaving Italian pasta and pizza behind, Antonio Miscellaneo’s latest project turns towards mezze dips, fresh salads and grilled seafood as it dives into Mediterranean and Levantine cuisine.
Petra, opening Oct 24 at Dempsey Hill, is taking over the space previously occupied by Curly’s, an all-day dining concept that combined a restaurant and cafe with a premium grocery and retail marketplace.
Like Miscellaneo’s other projects Casa Vostra and Carlitos, Petra, named for the Greek word for stone, is a partnership with the newly rebranded Mission Group, formerly known as Ebb & Flow.
The 8,000 sq ft, 119-seat space will have an open pizza counter, a coffee and spirit bar, a private dining room and pet-friendly outdoor seating.
“A Levantine restaurant has been on my mind for many years, ever since Lebanese and Middle Eastern food became my everyday staple when I lived in London,” Miscellaneo, who is executive chef-owner of Petra, told CNA Lifestyle.
“I was simply waiting for the right opportunity. When it came, the idea had grown beyond a Lebanese cafe into something broader: a restaurant drawing on the whole Eastern Mediterranean, with the Levant at its heart.
“Petra is my chance to finally bring that idea to life: food that is clean and delicious, the kind I want to eat every day because I genuinely crave it, and because it happens to be good for me.”
Miscellaneo started his culinary journey in Singapore with cult private-dining concept Casa Nostra, eventually opening his first restaurant, La Bottega Enoteca, in Joo Chiat in 2021.
Although he’s known for Italian cooking in Singapore, this is an opportunity to not play to type. “As an Italian, I know how varied our everyday diet really is. But, outside Italy, people come to an Italian restaurant for pasta and pizza, and that's what they expect," he said.
"With Petra, I wanted to cook a different kind of food: the kind you can eat every day, like fresh salads and grilled meats. The Eastern Mediterranean gave me the freedom to do that in a way an Italian restaurant never could.”
About the location, Mission Group co-founder and CEO Lim Kian Chun said: “Dempsey has a unique character, with its lush greenery, sense of openness and slower pace that makes you feel removed from the city. When Antonio and I first started discussing ideas for the space, it became clear that Mediterranean dining would be a natural fit for the setting. There is something about the Mediterranean way of eating that lends itself beautifully to this environment. The emphasis on fresh, vibrant ingredients feels at home amidst the greenery of Dempsey.”
THE FOOD
In shaping the menu at Petra, Miscellaneo brought together Dawid Nowosadzki, former head chef of Ottolenghi and currently head chef and co-founder of Koma in Japan; and Anas Shami, former executive chef of Aniba in Singapore.
“Bringing together chefs with different backgrounds was intentional. Petra isn’t meant to represent one person’s interpretation of Mediterranean food, but something shaped through their collective experiences and perspectives.”
The result is “a style of Mediterranean cooking that is fresh, produce-led and full of flavour. You’ll see vegetables, grains and legumes alongside fresh seafood and simply cooked meats, brought together with good olive oil, herbs, acidity and considered seasoning,” Miscellaneo said.
Kick your meal off with dips like labneh with za’atar, mint and extra virgin olive oil; hummus with coriander chug, falafel crumble and paprika; and taramasalata with shaved bottarga and olive tapenade.
Starters include tartares and ceviches, falafel, fried calamari and grilled halloumi, while meats from the grill include chicken, lamb and beef skewers and a lamb chop cutlet.
“As special equipment, we have a charcoal grill as well as a pizza oven. Both allow us to use high heat in different ways, whether that’s grilling seafood, vegetables and meats or baking housemade breads and doughs,” Miscellaneo said.
Ottolenghi-inspired salads are also on offer, like green beans with hazelnut, orange, nigella seeds and tarragon; and roasted butternut squash with red onion, tahini and za’atar.
While there’s no Italian pasta, “we'll serve a traditional Levantine pasta,” Miscellaneo said – an orzo dish with octopus, oregano gremolata and sour cream.
“And, yes, there's a pizza (on the rotating specials menu), but not as you know it. After all these years making pizza, what interests me most is how it can transform. Our signature pizza doesn't belong to any Italian category; it's a reinvention that only makes sense here.
“That same thinking goes into our bread. If there’s something I really cannot do in my restaurant, it is to reheat some frozen pita bread. We built a bakery counter just like a pizza counter and use pizza oven technology to bake our flatbreads fresh, inspired by the Iranian breads barbari and sangak.”
Barbari and Sangak are traditional Persian flatbreads – the former is oval, ridged and sesame-studded, while the latter, traditionally baked on a bed of hot pebbles, has a dimpled surface, crisp edges and chewy texture.
The dish he thinks could become Petra’s signature, though, is a grilled whole lavraki marinated with rosemary and finished with parsley and crispy capers. “We fly the fish fresh from the Mediterranean, and keep the preparation deliberately simple to let the quality of the ingredient speak for itself. It really captures what Petra is about: exceptional produce, straightforward cooking and fresh, vibrant Mediterranean flavours.”
Pricing-wise, Petra will be closer to La Bottega than Casa Vostra.
“Casa Vostra is a casual restaurant, designed to be repeated in different locations. Petra, like La Bottega, is designed to be a unique experience: a place to slow down and really enjoy food and drinks with friends and family. It could only exist here, in this setting. Prices will be fair for the experience, the cooking and the quality of ingredients we're offering,” Miscellaneo said.
WILL IT FLY?
With renovations in place, new kitchen equipment and a new look, the space is nearly ready for its new life.
“One of the reasons Curly’s didn’t work was that we tried to bring too many ideas together under one roof. We wanted it to be a premium grocer, an all-day cafe and more, but in trying to do too much, we ended up compromising on the execution of each individual element. The result was an experience that never quite came together as a cohesive whole,” Lim said.
“With Petra, we've taken a much more considered approach. We've spent months refining the concept, working closely with exceptional chefs like Dawid and Anas to ensure that every element, from the food and drinks to the atmosphere and service, comes together to create a complete and compelling dining experience.”
There is, of course, still some level of risk involved, Miscellaneo conceded. “Italian food is everywhere in Singapore and everyone knows it. Eastern Mediterranean and Levantine food isn't nearly as familiar. So, the biggest risk is simply that we're doing something different.
“We believe people here are ready for it, but only time will tell whether that pays off.”
Petra opens Oct 24 at 40C Harding Road.