Pierre Herme to launch first Singapore-exclusive macaron inspired by pandan and kaya

Six months after opening a flagship store at Weave at Resorts World Sentosa, Pierre Herme Paris is launching its first Singapore-exclusive macaron.

Called The Jardin Peranakan or Peranakan Garden, the macaron is inspired by the flavours of pandan, coconut and kaya often employed in Peranakan desserts.

In deciding on a Singapore-exclusive flavour, pastry maestro Pierre Herme shared with us that “several Southeast Asian flavour profiles were explored” over the course of his visits here. Ultimately, “kaya and pandan stood out for their strong cultural resonance, recognisability and emotional connection with Singapore. They offered the perfect balance between something familiar and creative interpretation,” he said.

In signature Pierre Herme style, what seems simple and straightforward is anything but.