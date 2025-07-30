'Very interesting': Macaron guru Pierre Herme tried cendol and putu piring in Singapore and was impressed

Pierre Herme Paris’ first flagship store in Southeast Asia opens Aug 1 at Resorts World Sentosa. And with its two storeys of pastries and dining, is now the brand’s largest flagship in the world.

An ice cream bar, a barista station with bubble tea, a chocolate enclave, jams, pastries, viennoiseries and more cakes and macarons than you can count – the store is a pastel-hued sweets lover’s paradise.

And, when we visited, there was Pierre Herme himself, peering intently at all the display cases filled with pretty, tasty things.