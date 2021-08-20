Who's more fun when they're tipsy – Pierre Png or Andrea De Cruz?

As it turns out, Andrea is a “very happy and chatty” drunk, in her own words, and so she’d definitely compare herself to a tipsy flamingo.

“This girl, she can drink!” Pierre revealed. “Back in the day, when she’d drink, she’d push all the dancers off the stage and take over.”

And Pierre himself? “I’d be a tipsy pig,” he giggled.

"Because he also gets very hungry when he’s tipsy – and then he gets sleepy,” Andrea divulged.

She recounted, “There was this one time just before we were going to get married, some friends threw him a stag night. It was supposed to be so much fun. There was going to be some action going on that the guys planned for.”

But when the “action” started, Pierre was out like a light, she continued. “And I was like, ‘Are you sure? This is the last night of your life you can just have fun!”

Pierre chipped in: “My brother and my brother-in-law were there, so basically I had permission to do whatever I wanted. But, yeah, sleepy drunk Pierre decided to take a nap.”

So Pierre’s stag night didn't go quite as planned – but he did manage to stay awake throughout the launch party for Tipsy Flamingo, which took place on Aug 19 and was attended by celebrity friends including Edwin Goh, Jeffrey Xu, Chantalle Ng, Chen Yixin, Gavin Teo and even Joseph Schooling.