Boon Tong Kee’s former head chef sets up own chicken rice stall, with prices from S$4

On the Thursday we visited, the queue had gotten so long that by 11.30am it had extended all the way to the back of the hawker centre. Liang attributes the spike in customers to the online attention he recently received, joking that he might have to hire more staff if the crowd persists.

WHY HE LEFT BOON TONG KEE

But why did the former head chef give up his prestigious role to start a hawker business? According to Liang, it was simply because he had been “working there for more than 20 years” and “felt like (he) could start a business” himself.

He shares that there was no bad blood when he left, saying that his boss at Boon Tong Kee is still on “very good terms” with him, and even “calls him from time to time”. Prior to leaving, he gave notice so that his company had enough time to find a replacement.