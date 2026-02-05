Pineapple tart vending machine in Tampines sells handmade Chinese New Year goodies by Two Bakers

Among the five bright pink machines lined up is an unexpected sight: one labelled “Pineapple Tart” by Huat Huat Cake. Huat Huat who? It’s a new brand partnership between Two Bakers and vending machine company Hypha Provisions. Yes, the machine offers pineapple tarts and cookies from the well-loved bakery-cafe that once operated in Lavender but no longer has a physical shop.

The French and fusion-inspired patisserie and cafe was a popular spot along Horne Road for 11 years before it shuttered in August 2025. The team cited rising rental costs and lower footfall as reasons for the closure.

Co-founders Jessica Chin and Erica Yap (the latter is an alumni of Le Cordon Bleu Paris) built a loyal following for their bakes.

Rather than reopening a brick-and-mortar cafe, the team has shifted its focus to online orders and corporate sales, while exploring limited retail touchpoints during festive periods. One of these touchpoints comes in the form of vending machines.