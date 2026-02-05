Pineapple tart vending machine in Tampines sells handmade Chinese New Year goodies by Two Bakers
Popular patisserie-cafe Two Bakers closed its brick-and-mortar shop last year and is now offering its tarts and cookies via a cute vending machine.
Chinese New Year has a way of turning chill people into panic buyers. Suddenly, everyone needs pineapple tarts, and they need them now. In the final stretch before the festive break, when pre-orders are closed and queues are long, a newly launched vending machine alley at the basement of Our Tampines Hub is here to provide some relief.
Among the five bright pink machines lined up is an unexpected sight: one labelled “Pineapple Tart” by Huat Huat Cake. Huat Huat who? It’s a new brand partnership between Two Bakers and vending machine company Hypha Provisions. Yes, the machine offers pineapple tarts and cookies from the well-loved bakery-cafe that once operated in Lavender but no longer has a physical shop.
The French and fusion-inspired patisserie and cafe was a popular spot along Horne Road for 11 years before it shuttered in August 2025. The team cited rising rental costs and lower footfall as reasons for the closure.
Co-founders Jessica Chin and Erica Yap (the latter is an alumni of Le Cordon Bleu Paris) built a loyal following for their bakes.
Rather than reopening a brick-and-mortar cafe, the team has shifted its focus to online orders and corporate sales, while exploring limited retail touchpoints during festive periods. One of these touchpoints comes in the form of vending machines.
For Chinese New Year, Two Bakers has stocked a vending machine with jars of Pineapple Tarts (S$28 for 530g), Pineapple Balls (S$28 for 530g), Hazelnut Butter Cookies (S$26.80 for 330g) and Orange Earl Grey Cookies (S$26.80 for 330g). All of which are priced the same as its online shop.
Buying snacks from the machine is fuss-free. We tapped through the menu via a touchscreen, made our selection and paid via credit card. Once the transaction was approved, a tray inside the machine rose up to meet our jar, before gently easing it out into the collection slot, sans any clatter so the tarts stay undamaged.
The rather petite jar doesn’t contain that many tarts for the price. We found the pastry quite fragile and buttery (they use Australian butter), and it crumbled easily with each bite. Meanwhile, the jam, made from scratch with Thai pineapples, added a zingy contrast and was lightly sweet rather than cloying. Delicious.
“We are strong believers of artisanal work and every piece of tart and cookie is handmade,” Yap told 8days.sg. “We try to restock them as often as we can. Currently, it’s a minimum of twice a week.”
The cutesy vending machine alley is curated and operated by Singapore company Hypha Provisions (previously known as HYPHA Vending Retail), the same team behind popular food vending machine concepts, including Butter Town’s Shio Pan ‘ATM’ machines and the Hiap Joo Bakery banana cake vending machines.
“After launching [them in] a series of locations, we received feedback from both brands and customers asking us to bring the concept to Tampines,” said founder Serene Ong.
“The first weekend [the machines were launched] was promising, and we were grateful for the support,” she said. “Some of the machines sold out faster than we expected, and we’re already working on restocking to keep up with demand.”
Beyond pineapple tarts and cookies, the line-up at Our Tampines Hub includes shio pan from Butter Town, banana cakes from Hiap Joo Bakery, and panna cotta cups from Panna Cotta by Rohmini (each priced at S$6.50).
Butter Town’s vending machine is stocked with a rotating selection, including its OG Shio Pan (S$9.60 for four pieces), and Au Chocolat Shio Pan (S$12.60 for two pieces).
Butter Town’s Chinese New Year offerings include Pineapple Bolo Shio Pan (S$8 for two pieces), plus Spicy Chicken Floss and Chicken Bak Kwa Bolo Shio Pan (S$9 for two pieces). These are restocked daily at 4pm.
Adding a fun, non-edible touch to the alley is PointyRice, a local merchandise brand founded by local influencer and voiceover artist Caitanya Tan. Known for her cai png-inspired illustrations, the brand is represented here through a sticker vending machine stocked with PointyRice’s playful designs. Its Chinese New Year sticker pack (S$12.88) features three sheets of stickers, each featuring multiple designs, such as steamed pomfret, yu sheng and steamboat.
After Chinese New Year, all the vending machines in this alley will be stocked with non-festive treats from the same vendors, shared Ong.
Hypha Provisions vending machines are at #B1-K2 Our Tampines Hub, Festive Mall (beside Escalator Landing at Lobby B), 1 Tampines Walk, Singapore 528523. Available 24 hours daily.
