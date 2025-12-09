Pizza Hut Singapore and Pop Mart to launch exclusive Molly merchandise

Pop Mart fans, here's how you can end this year with exclusive merchandise. Pizza Hut Singapore is collaborating with the toy company to launch accessories themed after the popular Molly character this month. These include a Molly-themed tumbler, themed tote bags, a keychain and a pop socket.

The collection will be available from Dec 15 to Jan 4, with different items available every week.

To get in on this, you'll need to purchase Pizza Hut’s Cheesy Bites bundle via delivery or self-collection on Pizza Hut’s website or app. Within the bundle component, select "Molly add-on" and add your preferred Molly merchandise.

Do note that the merchandise will incur an additional charge.

These are the items you can score: