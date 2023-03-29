Couple opens pizza hawker stall so their special needs child has a job in the future

It took 8days.sg a while to find 168 Neapolitan Style Pizza. It’s tucked away in the quiet last row of Taman Jurong Food Centre at level 3 – a fact that is not lost on the stall owners.

“The reason behind the stall name is solely to make it easy for our customers to remember. 168 is the unit number of our stall (#03-168) while Neapolitan Style Pizza is to showcase the type of pizza we are selling, which has a thin crust at the base and puffy crust at the side,” explains pragmatic business man and sometime hawker Henry Teong, 55.

The closest landmark is the complex’s freshly renovated toilets. As we meandered around the food centre, what finally caught our eye was a teenage boy in white, pacing up and down excitedly in front of the corner stall. Meet Jonus, the 16-year-old muse who inspired his dad Henry and his mum Mylene, 54, to start a pizza stall despite the couple having no experience in the F&B business.