Say cheese again: Pizza Hut Singapore’s Cheesy 7 is back with a new flavour
It’s back by popular demand and a new chicken luncheon version’s been added.
Apparently, Singaporeans can’t get enough of cheese pizzas, because Pizza Hut has immediately brought back its popular Cheesy 7 pizzas just a month after it debuted and sold out.
And they’ve added another option, too, after replenishing their cheese stocks: A new chicken luncheon version joins the original and Hawaiian flavours on the cheesy menu, which will be available for a limited time only, from Sep 20 to Oct 31 (or until they run out of these again, whichever comes first).
The Cheesy 7 pan pizza base actually comes with eight cheese toppings – cheddar, mozzarella, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Regato, Edam, Gouda and cream cheese – and the new chicken luncheon flavour is topped with turkey bacon and mushrooms, with a drizzle of chilli for kick.
Alternatively, the original version’s just as good or for fans of Hawaiian pizza, you’ve got added chicken ham and pineapple chunks.
There’s an added come-on of enjoying 50 per cent off for orders of any two pizzas for delivery or a pizza for takeaway.
If you’re keen on making a full feast of it, other dine-in menu items include Golden Rooster with mash, classic chicken and waffles (both from S$16.90) and burnt cheesecake with ice-cream (ala carte price of S$7.90). The Golden Rooster with hash brown’s also available if you order online or through its app.
For groups of two to three, the Cheesy Sharing Box comprises a Cheesy 7 pizza, four honey roasted wings or chicken tenders and a 1.5l bottle of Pepsi.