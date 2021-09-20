Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Dining

Say cheese again: Pizza Hut Singapore’s Cheesy 7 is back with a new flavour
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Dining

Say cheese again: Pizza Hut Singapore’s Cheesy 7 is back with a new flavour

It’s back by popular demand and a new chicken luncheon version’s been added.

Say cheese again: Pizza Hut Singapore’s Cheesy 7 is back with a new flavour

Pizza Hut's Cheesy 7 flavours are back, including a new chicken luncheon version. (Photo: Pizza Hut Singapore)

20 Sep 2021 12:24PM (Updated: 20 Sep 2021 12:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Apparently, Singaporeans can’t get enough of cheese pizzas, because Pizza Hut has immediately brought back its popular Cheesy 7 pizzas just a month after it debuted and sold out.

And they’ve added another option, too, after replenishing their cheese stocks: A new chicken luncheon version joins the original and Hawaiian flavours on the cheesy menu, which will be available for a limited time only, from Sep 20 to Oct 31 (or until they run out of these again, whichever comes first).

The Cheesy 7 pan pizza base actually comes with eight cheese toppings – cheddar, mozzarella, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Regato, Edam, Gouda and cream cheese – and the new chicken luncheon flavour is topped with turkey bacon and mushrooms, with a drizzle of chilli for kick.

Alternatively, the original version’s just as good or for fans of Hawaiian pizza, you’ve got added chicken ham and pineapple chunks.

There’s an added come-on of enjoying 50 per cent off for orders of any two pizzas for delivery or a pizza for takeaway.

If you’re keen on making a full feast of it, other dine-in menu items include Golden Rooster with mash, classic chicken and waffles (both from S$16.90) and burnt cheesecake with ice-cream (ala carte price of S$7.90). The Golden Rooster with hash brown’s also available if you order online or through its app.

For groups of two to three, the Cheesy Sharing Box comprises a Cheesy 7 pizza, four honey roasted wings or chicken tenders and a 1.5l bottle of Pepsi.

Source: CNA/mm

Related Topics

food & drink

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us