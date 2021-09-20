Say cheese again: Pizza Hut Singapore’s Cheesy 7 is back with a new flavour

Apparently, Singaporeans can’t get enough of cheese pizzas, because Pizza Hut has immediately brought back its popular Cheesy 7 pizzas just a month after it debuted and sold out.

And they’ve added another option, too, after replenishing their cheese stocks: A new chicken luncheon version joins the original and Hawaiian flavours on the cheesy menu, which will be available for a limited time only, from Sep 20 to Oct 31 (or until they run out of these again, whichever comes first).

The Cheesy 7 pan pizza base actually comes with eight cheese toppings – cheddar, mozzarella, Provolone, Monterey Jack, Regato, Edam, Gouda and cream cheese – and the new chicken luncheon flavour is topped with turkey bacon and mushrooms, with a drizzle of chilli for kick.