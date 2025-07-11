Pizza Hut Singapore's Cheezy 7 is back, with a new creation inspired by Marvel’s Fantastic Four

Marvel fans, get ready for a supercharged pizza party. The best-selling Cheezy 7 pizzas are back at Pizza Hut Singapore for a limited time in celebration of the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

From now until Sep 7, indulge in the Cheezy 7 creations, stacked with a blend of seven cheeses – cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, Monterey Jack, parmesan, edam, and cream cheese – for the ultimate melt-in your-mouth experience.

On top of the usual Cheesy 7 Original and Hawaiian, there's the new Cheesy 7 Quadro pizza that's inspired by the latest Marvel blockbuster, opening in Singapore on Jul 24.

The limited-edition Cheesy 7 Quadro pizza is a large 12-inch creation featuring four mouthwatering sauces: Cheese, hot honey, truffle and BBQ, each inspired by the powers of the Fantastic Four characters.

The cheese drizzle is a nod to Mr Fantastic Reed Richards’ superhuman ability to stretch across far distances; the hot honey sauce is subtle at first but delivers a powerful impact, much like Sue Storm’s ability to turn invisible; the rich truffle drizzle will appeal to fans of Johnny Storm’s fiery charisma and love for adventure; and the hearty BBQ drizzle was inspired by Ben Grimm’s rugged exterior and strength.

You can double the fun with the new Cheesy 7 Splitza, available exclusively in a 9-inch regular size. This unique creation lets you combine two flavour combos in one pizza, offering the ultimate way to share, mix and savour every bite of the Fantastic Four-inspired drizzles.

Complete your meal with new, must-try sides available only during this limited period: Hot honey beef pepperoni melts with jalapeno, hot honey wings, swicy waffles with spicy chicken pop and the cheesy snack platter.

To sweeten the deal, from now until Jul 27, grab any Cheesy 7 Pizza – Original, Hawaiian, Splitza or Quadro – from just S$13.90 for a regular or S$19.90 for a large. They're available for dine-in, takeaway or delivery. You can also enjoy 50 per cent off two regular or large Cheezy 7 pizzas when you order in-store for takeaway or order for delivery.