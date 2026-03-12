Pizza Hut Singapore launches Hut’s Sliders and revamps My Box meals for solo dining
Solo dining is reimagined in Pizza Hut Singapore’s new launch.
From Thursday (Mar 12), Pizza Hut Singapore will launch Hut’s Sliders, a pizza-flatbread hybrid designed as a single-portion option for convenient dining, whether between meetings or on-the-go. Priced at S$6.90, the item features melted mozzarella and various toppings on a stretched flatbread-style base in three flavours.
The Ghost Pepper Cheese Chicken meshes the blazing heat from spicy chicken popcorn with mozzarella, mushrooms and a ghost pepper kick, with a creamy finish in a rich cheese sauce.
The Truffle Spinach Chicken pairs roasted chicken and baby spinach on truffle mayo, topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, and cheese sauce.
And the Cheesy Beef Pepperoni reimagines the classic – beef pepperoni, capsicum, onions and mushrooms with mozzarella, topped with cheese sauce, and a hint of sweet sauce.
Alongside the new sliders, Pizza Hut Singapore is also revamping its My Box meal bundle, which combines a main with two sides in a compact set. Prices start from S$8.90.
The updated My Box will now include three options depending on the main dish:
- Slide into My Box (from S$9.90) with Hut’s Sliders
- Fold into My Box (from S$8.90) with Single Melts
- Pan into My Box (from S$10.90) with a Personal Pan Pizza
Each set comes with a choice of sides such as Honey Roasted Wings, Sweet ‘N’ Spicy Drumlets, Crispy Chicken Fries, Sidewinders, Garlic Bread or a Hazelnut Tart, along with drink options including Coke Less Sugar, Coke Zero or Sprite.
The new menu items will be available at all Pizza Hut outlets in Singapore, excluding Pizza Hut Express stores, and can be ordered via takeaway, delivery or self-collection.