Pizza Hut Singapore introducing Sichuan roasted chicken pizza in new 'season of spice' menu

For something heartier, Pizza Hut brings the Sichuan twist to the Cumin Chicken Baked Rice – fluffy pillaf rice layered in cumin-marinated chicken, with mala sauce and cheese – and the Cumin Chicken Mac ‘N’ Cheese, which blends cheesy comfort with flavourful spices.

The spice may be hot, but the deals are hotter. To mark the launch, Pizza Hut is running limited-time promotions on its Season of Spice menu.

As a launch promotion, from Jan 15 to 28, a regular Sichuan Roasted Chicken Pizza will be priced at S$14.90 for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery.

For those dining in, enjoy set menus starting at S$14.90 per person, with delivery and takeaway bundles starting from S$9.60 per person.

From Jan 15 to Mar 1, Hut Rewards members can also redeem Flamin’ Mala Melts for just 80 Hut Reward Slices.

The Season of Spice menu will be available at all Pizza Hut Singapore outlets and via self-collect, dine-in, or delivery when it launches on Jan 15.