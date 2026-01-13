Pizza Hut Singapore introducing Sichuan roasted chicken pizza in new 'season of spice' menu
Spice fans, rejoice!
Singapore's love affair with mala is now taking pizza form. Pizza Hut Singapore has unveiled its new Season of Spice menu, which includes the Sichuan Roasted Chicken Pizza, inspired by the smoky, spice-packed flavours of Sichuan BBQ skewers.
This menu will be available from Thursday (Jan 15) to Mar 1.
The star of the menu is the Sichuan Roasted Chicken Pizza, rooted in the vibrant street food culture of Chuan Chuan. In this seasonal innovation, fragrant cumin-spiced chicken, cheese, and veggies sit on a zingy red peppercorn base. It’s complete with Pizza Hut’s iconic cheese-stuffed Blossom Crust, so every bite carries a bold punch of spice.
Beyond the pizza, Pizza Hut is also bringing Sichuan flavours to some of its classic dishes.
There are Flamin’ Mala Melts, golden pockets of melty cheese and tender chicken, complete with a smoky mala sauce. Or dive into the Mala Fire Drumlets for that hot mala kick in snack form.
For something heartier, Pizza Hut brings the Sichuan twist to the Cumin Chicken Baked Rice – fluffy pillaf rice layered in cumin-marinated chicken, with mala sauce and cheese – and the Cumin Chicken Mac ‘N’ Cheese, which blends cheesy comfort with flavourful spices.
The spice may be hot, but the deals are hotter. To mark the launch, Pizza Hut is running limited-time promotions on its Season of Spice menu.
As a launch promotion, from Jan 15 to 28, a regular Sichuan Roasted Chicken Pizza will be priced at S$14.90 for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery.
For those dining in, enjoy set menus starting at S$14.90 per person, with delivery and takeaway bundles starting from S$9.60 per person.
From Jan 15 to Mar 1, Hut Rewards members can also redeem Flamin’ Mala Melts for just 80 Hut Reward Slices.
The Season of Spice menu will be available at all Pizza Hut Singapore outlets and via self-collect, dine-in, or delivery when it launches on Jan 15.