Pizza Hut Singapore unveils new plant-based meat pizza in partnership with Beyond Meat

Pizza Hut Singapore has unveiled the Cheesy 7 Beyond Supreme, a plant-based version of one of its best-selling creations, the Cheesy 7 Pizza, created in partnership with Beyond Meat.

The dish is Pizza Hut’s first ever plant-based meat pizza in Asia, according to the fast-food restaurant.

The Cheesy 7 Beyond Supreme is topped with Beyond Meat’s plant-based Italian sausage crumble, mushrooms, capsicum and onions, and features a decadent mix of seven different types of cheese: Cheddar, mozzarella, Provolone, Monterey Jack, parmesan, edam and cream cheese.

The dish is created to appeal to flexitarians, meat lovers and vegetarians, and those looking to make more sustainable food choices, said Pizza Hut.

The Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble is made from plant-based ingredients such as peas and rice, and contains no GMOs, soy, gluten, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol, according to the media release. It’s been developed to offer a similar taste and flavour profile as ground Italian sausage.

Said Jayss Rajoo, director of marketing and food innovation at Pizza Hut Singapore: “This partnership with Beyond Meat marks another step forward in our journey towards reducing our carbon footprint. Additionally, with flexitarians being the fastest growing consumer group in Singapore, we were motivated to launch Cheesy 7 Beyond Supreme to meet the growing demand for plant-based food options without compromising on flavour.”