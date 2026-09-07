Pizza Hut Singapore's all-you-can-eat buffet returns in September with free-flow pizzas, pastas, sides and ice cream
The offer will be available at six outlets, with a dining time of 90 minutes.
Pizza lovers in Singapore will want to head to Pizza Hut this September as the chain is bringing back its popular all-you-can-eat buffet from Sep 10 to 27.
The deal lets customers nom on unlimited servings of six types of pizza as well as selected pasta dishes, sides, desserts and drinks for 90 minutes.
To get in on the buffet, simply head to any of these six outlets between Thursday and Sunday, from 11am to 10pm, during the promo period:
- Compass One
- Tiong Bahru Plaza
- Bukit Panjang Plaza
- Heartbeat @ Bedok
- Wisteria Mall
- Buangkok Square Mall
The menu and prices of the buffet will differ depending on the outlet.
At the Compass One, Tiong Bahru Plaza and Bukit Panjang Plaza outlets, the buffet costs S$19.95++ for adults and S$10.95++ for children aged four to 10 on weekdays. On weekends, it will cost S$22.95++ for adults and S$12.95++ for children.
At the Heartbeat @ Bedok, Wisteria Mall and Buangkok Square Mall outlets, weekday prices are S$21.75++ for adults and S$11.95++ for children aged four to 10, while weekend prices are S$25++ and S$14.10++, respectively.