Pizza Hut Singapore introduces Christmas menu with star-shaped pizzas and sharing bundles
The limited-time Christmas menu runs from Nov 12 to Jan 3, featuring chicken chorizo, Hawaiian and beef pepperoni star-shaped pizzas, along with new sliders and sharing bundles.
Pizza Hut Singapore is getting into the Christmas spirit. Available from Thursday (Nov 12) until Jan 3, 2027, the restaurant chain's limited-time Christmas menu features three star-shaped pizzas, a new chicken chorizo slider and sharing bundles for larger gatherings.
The main addition is the chicken starizo pizza, topped with chicken chorizo, spinach and cherry tomatoes on a creamy ranch base with mozzarella, cheddar and parmesan cheeses.
The pizza's crust is folded into triangular points to resemble a star, with a jalapeno cheese dip in the centre for customers to tear off pieces of the crust and dip into.
For those who prefer more familiar flavours, there are also two other star-shaped options: the Hawaiian star pizza, which comes with chicken ham, pineapple and mozzarella on a tomato base, and the beef pepperoni star pizza, topped with beef pepperoni and mozzarella. Both come with a cheese dip in the middle.
Pizza Hut has also introduced chicken chorizo sliders, featuring chicken chorizo ham, spinach, cherry tomatoes and three types of cheese on a creamy ranch base.
From Nov 12 to 29, customers can purchase any of the three star-shaped pizzas for S$18.95 each, down from the usual price of S$44.95. The launch offer is available for dine-in, self-collection and delivery.
For larger gatherings, Pizza Hut is also offering Christmas star bundles for groups of three to 14 people, with prices starting from S$8.11 per person.
There are also Christmas party boxes for six to eight people and celebration boxes for 12 to 14 people, available for advance orders.
Customers who want their orders delivered between Dec 24 and 27 must place them between Dec 14 and 23, before 6pm. For deliveries between Dec 31 and Jan 2, orders must be placed between Dec 14 and 30, before 6pm.
The festive menu is available at Pizza Hut outlets across Singapore for dine-in and self-collection, as well as through its official website and mobile app for delivery.