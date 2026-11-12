Pizza Hut Singapore introduces Christmas menu with star-shaped pizzas and sharing bundles

Pizza Hut Singapore is getting into the Christmas spirit. Available from Thursday (Nov 12) until Jan 3, 2027, the restaurant chain's limited-time Christmas menu features three star-shaped pizzas, a new chicken chorizo slider and sharing bundles for larger gatherings.

The main addition is the chicken starizo pizza, topped with chicken chorizo, spinach and cherry tomatoes on a creamy ranch base with mozzarella, cheddar and parmesan cheeses.

The pizza's crust is folded into triangular points to resemble a star, with a jalapeno cheese dip in the centre for customers to tear off pieces of the crust and dip into.

For those who prefer more familiar flavours, there are also two other star-shaped options: the Hawaiian star pizza, which comes with chicken ham, pineapple and mozzarella on a tomato base, and the beef pepperoni star pizza, topped with beef pepperoni and mozzarella. Both come with a cheese dip in the middle.