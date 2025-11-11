Pizza Hut Singapore's festive menu offers 'beefy welly' cheesy bites pizza, savoury tarts and more

Pizza Hut is serving up cheese bites and savoury tarts for Christmas. The star of this year’s festive line-up is the all-new Beefy Welly Cheesy Bites Pizza that comes with X’mas Gravy. Every bite comes with roasted beef slices, truffle mushrooms, and a creamy truffle base topped with mozzarella and cream cheese. Available island wide from Nov 13, 2025 to Jan 4, 2026.

Another item on the festive menu is the Truffle Shuffle Cheesy Bites Pizza with Cheese Dip. It has chicken bacon, mushrooms, and melted mozzarella on a truffle cream base.

Two pizza classics are the Hawaiian Cheesy Bites Pizza with Cheese Dip topped with pineapple bits, chicken ham, and melted mozzarella on a tomato base. If that’s not cheesy enough, it comes with a ring of cheese-filled bites, and served with a cheese dip.

The other cheese-filled classic is the Cheesy Cheesy Bites Pizza with Cheese Dip. Its Alfredo base is layered with diced tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella, and has a ring of cheese-filled bites for you to dip into the cheese dip.

If savoury tarts are more for you, there’s the all-new Truffle Shroom Tart with truffle mushrooms, mozzarella, and parmesan. There’s also the Chicken 'N' Gravy Tart filled with roasted chicken chunks, brown gravy, and a blend of mozzarella, parmesan and cream cheese. Can’t decide? Get the Hearty Tarty Platter, which has both tart options included.

More reasons to indulge in your pizza cravings: From Nov 13 to Nov 30, get your Cheesy Bites (all variants) for S$16.95 (regular size) or S$19.95 (large size) when you dine in, self-collect or get them delivered.

Even better if you have a party – the Cheesy Bites Bundles serve two to 14 pax from S$8.97 per person, while the Cheesy Bites Party Box (pre-order between Dec 24 and Dec 28; and Dec 31 and Jan 1) delivers cheesy enjoyment from S$6.24 per person.

To order and for more information, visit www.pizzahut.com.sg/home.