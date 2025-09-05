Pizza Hut Singapore will have green curry pizza and more from September to November
Pizza Hut Singapore's limited-edition Kickin’ Green Curry Pizza and Tom Yum Melts will be available from Sep 8.
Get a taste of Thailand without leaving Singapore this month as Pizza Hut is rolling out a limited-time Thai-inspired menu. Think fragrant green curry dishes and tom yum-infused Melts that pack a punch.
Leading the lineup is the Kickin’ Green Curry Pizza, layered with chicken pop, spicy chicken chunks, onions, cili padi and mozzarella, all atop a green curry base. There’s also the Kickin’ Green Curry Baked Rice with pilaf that’s blanketed under green curry, mozzarella, sweet onions and tender spicy chicken chunks.
If you’re after a grab-and-go bite, the Tom Yum Melts will satisfy you with its tom yum flavours, paired with mozzarella, onions and spicy chicken chunks.
Other items to look forward to include the Aroy Platter – a snack board with sidewinders, chicken fries and mozzarella pops paired with tom yum tomato dip – as well as Choco Banana Tarts, which sport a hazelnut-chocolate and banana puree.
All these items will be available at Pizza Hut outlets islandwide from Sep 8 to Nov 9. From Sep 8 to 21, there will be a deal that lets you get the regular Kickin’ Green Curry Pizza for just S$12.90 and the large one for S$18.90.