Pizza Hut Singapore will have green curry pizza and more from September to November

Get a taste of Thailand without leaving Singapore this month as Pizza Hut is rolling out a limited-time Thai-inspired menu. Think fragrant green curry dishes and tom yum-infused Melts that pack a punch.

Leading the lineup is the Kickin’ Green Curry Pizza, layered with chicken pop, spicy chicken chunks, onions, cili padi and mozzarella, all atop a green curry base. There’s also the Kickin’ Green Curry Baked Rice with pilaf that’s blanketed under green curry, mozzarella, sweet onions and tender spicy chicken chunks.

If you’re after a grab-and-go bite, the Tom Yum Melts will satisfy you with its tom yum flavours, paired with mozzarella, onions and spicy chicken chunks.

