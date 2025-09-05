Logo
Logo

Dining

Pizza Hut Singapore will have green curry pizza and more from September to November
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Dining

Pizza Hut Singapore will have green curry pizza and more from September to November

Pizza Hut Singapore's limited-edition Kickin’ Green Curry Pizza and Tom Yum Melts will be available from Sep 8.

Pizza Hut Singapore will have green curry pizza and more from September to November

Pizza Hut Singapore's Kickin’ Green Curry Pizza. (Photo: Pizza Hut Singapore)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
05 Sep 2025 11:04AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Get a taste of Thailand without leaving Singapore this month as Pizza Hut is rolling out a limited-time Thai-inspired menu. Think fragrant green curry dishes and tom yum-infused Melts that pack a punch.

Leading the lineup is the Kickin’ Green Curry Pizza, layered with chicken pop, spicy chicken chunks, onions, cili padi and mozzarella, all atop a green curry base. There’s also the Kickin’ Green Curry Baked Rice with pilaf that’s blanketed under green curry, mozzarella, sweet onions and tender spicy chicken chunks.

If you’re after a grab-and-go bite, the Tom Yum Melts will satisfy you with its tom yum flavours, paired with mozzarella, onions and spicy chicken chunks.
 

Pizza Hut Singapore's limited-edition Thai-inspired menu. (Photo: Pizza Hut Singapore)

Other items to look forward to include the Aroy Platter – a snack board with sidewinders, chicken fries and mozzarella pops paired with tom yum tomato dip – as well as Choco Banana Tarts, which sport a hazelnut-chocolate and banana puree.

All these items will be available at Pizza Hut outlets islandwide from Sep 8 to Nov 9. From Sep 8 to 21, there will be a deal that lets you get the regular Kickin’ Green Curry Pizza for just S$12.90 and the large one for S$18.90.

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

Pizza Hut food & drinks
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement