Popular South Korean pizza chain Pizza Maru officially halal-certified in Singapore
Pizza Maru has announced that it is officially halal-certified. To commemorate the occasion, the South Korean pizza chain is offering dine-in customers 50 per cent off all its Ban Ban pizzas from Jun 25 to 27.
All Pizza Maru outlets in Singapore are now officially halal-certified, the popular South Korean chain recently announced. Pizza Maru is best known for its wide range of pizzas, including its popular Ban Ban (half-and-half) pizzas, as well as its pastas, Korean fried chicken and snacks.
It currently has three main outlets in Singapore – Bugis+, Plaza Singapura and Changi Airport Terminal 2 – as well as an express outlet at i12 Katong.
A check by CNA Lifestyle on the official website of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) showed that all four Pizza Maru outlets are currently listed as halal-certified.
To commemorate its halal certification, Pizza Maru now has two new Ban Ban pizzas.
The first is the Hawaiian Margherita Ban Ban Pizza that has a crust stuffed with sweet potato mousse. The second is the Pepperoni Oppa Ban Ban Pizza with a cheesy crust.
From Jun 25 to 27, Pizza Maru is also offering dine-in customers 50 per cent off all its Ban Ban pizzas.
Pizza Maru first launched in South Korea in 2006 and has since become the largest Korean pizza chain in the country. It opened its first Singapore outlet in 2017 and currently operates in numerous countries, including China, Thailand and the Philippines.