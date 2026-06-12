Popular South Korean pizza chain Pizza Maru officially halal-certified in Singapore

All Pizza Maru outlets in Singapore are now officially halal-certified, the popular South Korean chain recently announced. Pizza Maru is best known for its wide range of pizzas, including its popular Ban Ban (half-and-half) pizzas, as well as its pastas, Korean fried chicken and snacks.

It currently has three main outlets in Singapore – Bugis+, Plaza Singapura and Changi Airport Terminal 2 – as well as an express outlet at i12 Katong.

A check by CNA Lifestyle on the official website of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) showed that all four Pizza Maru outlets are currently listed as halal-certified.