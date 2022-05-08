Handmade polish pierogis by a Singaporean chef? It’s all thanks to a family recipe

Yeoh told CNA Lifestyle that kicking off, he hopes to keep Belle Pierogi as traditional and authentic as he possibly can.

“There will be no modern takes on Polish cuisine here. The idea is to start off with an experience that is authentic, different but also familiar. And dumplings are easy, family-friendly eats in any culture,” he shared. “My sister would kill me if I started mixing cheese and kimchi with the sauerkraut filling off the bat.”

He added: “I got to film a TV show where we cooked with Polish expats in Singapore, and made hundreds of pierogi for the Polish community here. And they impressed upon me again, that this is not a solitary activity. The entire family comes to lend a hand. And I love that idea - this is something from my family that I’m bringing to yours.”