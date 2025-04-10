On the taste trail: Follow the Woodlands waterfront to 24-hour nasi padang with chicken rendang drenched in gravy

“Rendang, normally, it's dry. But ours is with lots of gravy. When you have it like that, it's much more enjoyable to eat with the rice,” Hardy explained.

It was impossible not to enjoy the tender portion of sauce-saturated chicken (S$4). Fragrant with herbs and spices, it carried the heat of red chillies, the citrus notes of serai (lemongrass) and the earthy spice of lengkuas (galangal). Santan (coconut milk) brought everything together in creamy cohesion. But it was kerisik (grated coconut, toasted and pounded) that intensified the santan flavour and gave the rendang its heart and soul.

“Makes it more thick and lemak (rich). This is comfort food,” Hardy reiterated.

It was. Comforting yet decadent, bold yet mellow, sweet yet savoury, the rendang was a complex harmony of flavours to be savoured over and over with rice.

The sotong hitam (S$4) was a salty, spicy counterpoint, bringing the taste of the sea in waves of umami. Named for the squid ink that gives it briny depth, this version appeared more red than black, thanks to a rempah, or spice paste, that's rich with chillies. Lengkuas and serai added their familiar fragrance, while santan lent a touch of buttery silkiness that complemented the squid’s springy snap.