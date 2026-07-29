Pop Bakery at Resorts World Sentosa has Pop Mart-themed desserts, including Labubu butter cookies
There is a new two-storey Pop Mart store at Resorts World Sentosa, with its second floor home to Southeast Asia's first Pop Bakery – a cafe concept selling desserts themed after Pop Mart characters.
Pop Mart fans in Singapore, you can now get your fix of all your favourite characters in both blind box and dessert forms. The company has unveiled a new two-storey store at Resorts World Sentosa that's also home to Southeast Asia's first Pop Bakery. It will officially open on Thursday (Jul 30).
Located on the second floor of the new Pop Mart store, Pop Bakery is a cafe concept selling character-themed desserts, including Twinkle Twinkle coconut mousse, Pucky xiao long bao panna cotta and more.
CNA Lifestyle attended a media preview on Tuesday and here's what the new space is like.
Pop Bakery boasts a clean aesthetic with light beige cushioned seats and Pop Mart installations throughout the space, including Molly-themed fixtures.
There's also a shelf housing packaged Pop Mart-themed treats, such as the Labubu Butter Cookies (S$32), which includes an assortment of butter, chocolate and coconut cookies shaped after the adorable mascot, as well as the Crybaby Strawberry White Chocolate (S$18).
On the dessert front, diners can look forward to Singapore-exclusive treats as well as signature items from Pop Bakery's China store.
The Singapore-exclusive Twinkle Twinkle Coconut Mousse (S$18) comes in two variations: a tangy version with pineapple filling and passionfruit popping boba, as well as a sweet version with boba and red bean filling.
Both are encased in an edible coconut shell that's made out of chocolate.
Another Singapore exclusive is the Pucky Xiao Long Bao Dessert (S$18), which sports soya milk panna cotta and ice cream, paired with biscuit sticks as "chopsticks" and milk chocolate dipping sauce.
Be sure to also try the Twinkle Twinkle Dreamy Banana Pastry (S$16), which is rich with dark chocolate whipped ganache and caramelised banana, as well as the Twinkle Twinkle Twin Popsicles (S$15).
On why Pop Mart decided to launch its first Southeast Asian Pop Bakery in Singapore, Zhang Xiaoyang, head of Pop Bakery, said: "[Singapore] is an important hub in the Asia-Pacific region and one of the most international markets in Southeast Asia. As a major travel destination, Singapore also gives us the opportunity to connect not only with local consumers, but with visitors from around the world.
"It was our first market in Southeast Asia, which we entered in 2021, and over the years, we have built a strong connection with local and regional fans. As we mark our sixth anniversary here this year, the launch of the first SEA Pop Bakery reinforces our long-term commitment to bringing immersive experiences that spark passion and bring joy among consumers of various demographics."
Pop Bakery is open from 11am to 9.30pm, Monday to Thursday, and from 10am to 9.30pm, Friday to Sunday. Visitors can dine in or opt for takeaways.
However, do note that dining in requires a reservation, via this website, and is limited to 60 minutes.
From Thursday to Monday, diners at Pop Bakery can take part in a meet-and-greet session with Pop Mart character Twinkle Twinkle. The sessions take place three times daily: 2pm to 3pm, 4pm to 5pm, and 6pm to 7pm.
A minimum spend of S$40 per person and S$80 per table, in a single transaction, is required to qualify.
Pop Bakery and the new Pop Mart store are located at 26 Sentosa Gateway, #01-233A, Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore 098138.