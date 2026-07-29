Pop Bakery at Resorts World Sentosa has Pop Mart-themed desserts, including Labubu butter cookies

On the dessert front, diners can look forward to Singapore-exclusive treats as well as signature items from Pop Bakery's China store.

The Singapore-exclusive Twinkle Twinkle Coconut Mousse (S$18) comes in two variations: a tangy version with pineapple filling and passionfruit popping boba, as well as a sweet version with boba and red bean filling.

Both are encased in an edible coconut shell that's made out of chocolate.